Below Deck fans sound off after Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht swap

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were dealt a low blow this week when it was revealed Below Deck Med will hit Bravo airwaves after the OG Below Deck ends.

It’s that time of year again, when Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III crew should be gracing our TV screens.

Ever since Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiere in 2020, it has aired after Below Deck late spring seasons.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously Below Deck Med Season 9 will hit Bravo airwaves after Below Deck Season 11 wraps up.

The news has Below Deck fans outraged for several reasons including wanting Below Deck Sailing Yacht back on air and having Below Deck Med overload.

X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire since on fire about the sudden Below Deck show switch-up.

Below Deck fans sound off on Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht swap

“What the hell is this? Below Deck Med was just on, and we hated it. Below Deck Sailing should be up next. Why is Aesha on this instead of Down Under? Where is Captain Jason? #Belowdeckmed #belowdeckdownunder #belowdecksailinyacht #bdsy #BelowDeck,” read an X.

What the hell is this? Below Deck Med was just on, and we hated it. Below Deck Sailing should be up next. Why is Aesha on this instead of Down Under? Where is Captain Jason? #Belowdeckmed #belowdeckdownunder #belowdecksailinyacht #bdsy #BelowDeck https://t.co/1Zr68X1lU7 — Jill (@jazam02) April 23, 2024

Another one made it clear the user wanted Below Deck Sailing Yacht back on air as so many of us do.

What is this shit! We want Below Deck Sailing Yacht!!#BelowDeckMed https://t.co/1K0crv9bS9 — Eleanore Hutch (@elehutch) April 23, 2024

“What the f**k??? Where’s Sailing Yacht? Where’s Below Deck Down Under??? We just got through a Below Deck Med Season. 😡🤯😡 #BelowDeck,” read one X.

What the f*ck??? Where’s Sailing Yacht? Where’s Below Deck Down Under??? We just got through a Below Deck Med Season. 😡🤯😡 #BelowDeck https://t.co/tYPunvP72H — OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast (@OverBoard_Pod) April 23, 2024

The fact that the sailing show was missing and we just had Captain Sandy Yawn on air was a common theme on the social media platform.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a show that aired a new season 4 months after their last one. #BelowDeckMed,” wrote a user.

I don't think we've ever had a show that aired a new season 4 months after their last one. #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/oVik57BSm0 — DSonicGamer1997 (@DanielD29511696) April 24, 2024

The return of Aesha Scott as chief stew garnered mixed reviews on social media.

One user was thrilled to see Aesha in the med especially because it means no more Kyle Viljoen or Natalya Scudder.

“Uh Aesha on med better not mean there is no more down under!!!! Jason & Aesha became the best team! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed #belowdeckdownunder,” read an X.

Uh Aesha on med better not mean there is no more down under!!!! Jason & Aesha became the best team! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed #belowdeckdownunder https://t.co/uQV8kfSYSI — Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole047) April 24, 2024

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are not thrilled with the show not airing next, but some did point out a few good things about Below Deck Med Season 9.

There were plenty of comments about having a new crew other than Aesha and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Excitement over not having Kyle back was expressed more than once.

cheers to all of us that are THRILLED that Kyle isn’t coming back to #belowdeckmed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/ybkK9QOOg0 — kathygilmour (@TheGilmourGirl) April 23, 2024

One fan couldn’t hide their excitement about having Captain Sandy and Aesha back together again.

Omg Captain Sandy and Aesha are literally serving beyond measure. I’m seated 🥹😍 #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/ttknRAB1ar — Jak (@TooRealReality_) April 24, 2024

Bravo has not given a reason for the sudden schedule change and probably won’t, but for those wondering why Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was bumped, click here.

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo.