Aesha Scott speaks out after Below Deck Med return news

Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Aesha Scott has spoken out after it was revealed that she’s returning to her Below Deck roots.

Aesha shocked her fans when the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer showed her in the chief stew role.

Although Below Deck Med is where it all began for Aesha, she created a dream team with Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under.

Aesha will return to the screen in just a few weeks, reunited with her friend Captain Sandy Yawn in Athens, Greece.

Now, as Below Deck fans pick their jaws up off the floor Aesha breaks her silence.

In true Aesha fashion, she’s super excited to speak about her latest gig.

Aesha Scott speaks out after Below Deck Med return

Taking to Instagram once the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer was dropped, Aesha gushed over going home again and being able to talk about it.

“A N N O U N C E M E N T!!!!!!! MY FAMILY!!!!!!! I CAN FINALLY OFFICIALLY LET YOU KNOW THAT I AM HAVE HEADED BACK TO THE MED!!!!!!!! The place where my yachting journey started and where my yachting heart truly lies. Being back in Mediterranean waters felt so insanely good and exciting, and getting to show @captainsandrayawn how much I’ve grown as a stew since we last worked together was so rewarding,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.

Aesha explained that she was so proud of the new season, but it also challenged her like never before. We got a glimpse of that in the first-look footage.

The chief stew hopes everyone enjoys what’s about to come and shared the premiere date of Monday, June 3.

“P.S. All these weeks of ignoring comments about if I’m ever going to be back on Below Deck have been very hard and I apologise for evading an answer 😂,” Aesha ended the IG post.

It didn’t take long for Below Deck family members to weigh in on Aesha’s news.

Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott on Below Deck Med

Aesha’s good friend and former Below Deck Med co-star, Anastasia Surmava, gushed over the announcement, as did former Below Deck Med Chief Stew Katie Flood.

Hayley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck expressed excitement over how good the upcoming season looks.

Below Deck alums love the Aesha news. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Elena Dubaich, who stars with Aesha on Below Med Season 9, declared that it was an honor to work with Aesha. Meanwhile, her Below Deck Down Under colleagues Jaimee Neale and Harry Van Vilet are thrilled about Aesha’s new gig.

Below Deck superfan Roy Orbison Jr. also responded to the post but only used emojis.

Below Deck alums and fans respond. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Med is back and for those wondering what happened with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, click here.

Who’s ready for Below Deck Med with Aesha Scott?

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.