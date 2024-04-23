Below Deck fans sound off on Chef Anthony firing: ‘Just wrong’

Below Deck Season 11 lost another crew member after Captain Kerry Titheradge fired Chef Anthony Iracane.

The fan-favorite chef has struggled all season long, so the sad moment was coming.

However, watching Anthony spiral, especially as Fraser Olender complained, was heartbreaking for viewers.

It only worsened after the chef was let go, leading to his breakdown.

The nail in the coffin for Below Deck fans was the emotional and heartfelt crew goodbye to Anthony.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with Below Deck viewers expressing their not-so-happy opinions about losing the chef.

Below Deck fans sound off on Chef Anthony Iracane firing: ‘Just wrong’

“Chef being fired is just wrong, he didn’t get help from his team and had impossible charter guests back-to-back,” read an X.

Chef being fired is just wrong, he didn’t get help from his team and had impossible charter guests back-to-back #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/N6wsACF1MV — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) April 23, 2024

Another called what happened with Anthony crazy, and we have to agree.

A different one felt bad for the struggling chef and hoped he would get a redemption season.

I feel so bad for Anthony but it’s clear he was struggling. I hope he comes back better than ever. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/59qtX9LWKf — Jules Reincarnated (@Jules_SCXO) April 23, 2024

“I’m gonna come back like a crazy motherf***er.” #BelowDeckAnthony’s redemption season, NOW!!!!,” said one X.

“I’m gonna come back like a crazy motherf***er.” #BelowDeck



Anthony’s redemption season, NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/AVW8XbM7Lv — Mohammed Olokode (@MohammedOlokod2) April 23, 2024

Anthony coming back or having a redemption season was brought up a lot, including in an X that showed love for him cleaning the galley after he was fired.

What really kills me is not only does chef anthony get fired but his response is to finish cleaning the Galley before he leaves. that alone shows what a stand up guy and team player he is. He will be missed but i hope he comes back one day and wish him success #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/iAJdGfB136 — Natty S. (@NattyNiGhT) April 23, 2024

There was even an X that suggested Anthony would have shinned working with Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Someone who would of flourished with Aesha… #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/v2we2OnaBT — The Grande Dame (@bravohunty) April 23, 2024

“‘I’m feeling destroyed’ I know he made some mistakes. But I keep saying this every week. He didn’t get the support and help from the crew DURING dinner service like we have seen in all other seasons and franchises. I feel bad for Chef Anthony 🥺,” wrote one X user.

“I’m feeling destroyed” I know he made some mistakes. But I keep saying this every week. He didn’t get the support and help from the crew DURING dinner service like we have seen in all other seasons and franchises. I feel bad for Chef Anthony 🥺 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/PVnNMopid5 — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) April 23, 2024

An X also exclaimed that it was time to riot after what had happened with Anthony.

They made Chef Anthony get fired!

At dawn, we riot!#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/xHYY5j59C1 — Kiff Kat🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealKiffkat) April 23, 2024

X was heartbroken over Anthony leaving, and the situation reminded several users of another Below Deck fan favorite chef’s situation.

Chef Anthony Iracane reminds Below Deck fans of Chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran

Below Deck Med alum Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran was beloved by fans but not Captain Sandy Yawn. Kiki’s firing rocked Season 5 of Below Deck Med, and fans have often thought he deserved a redemption season.

“as if i didn’t suffer enough tonight, now i have to watch Anthony, the sweetest kindest chef in the #BelowDeck franchise since Kiko, get fired, “ read an X.

as if i didn’t suffer enough tonight, now i have to watch Anthony, the sweetest kindest chef in the #BelowDeck franchise since Kiko, get fired 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sQiyOKGWhl — Bex (@BexMix_41) April 23, 2024

Another declared that Anthony and Kiko were great chefs who just needed a little help in the galley.

Two amazing, sweet souled chefs that just needed a helping hand #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/nVx3ERlVsn — Duchess of Deception (@jackxx22) April 23, 2024

The end is near for Below Deck Season 11 who has now lost three crew members.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry said the season lost a record number of crew members. That means more crew members could be leaving, and you can read why fans think Xandi Oliver might be next here.

What do you think of Anthony getting fired?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.