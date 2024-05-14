Below Deck star Paris Fields has set the record straight on her relationship with Season 9 alum Jake Foulger.

Jake was a one-and-done with the show, hooking up with anyone who would make out with him.

However, Below Deck fans learned that Jake had a fiancée back home during his season.

The deckhand kept saying over and over that monogamy simply wasn’t his thing.

Jake also declared the engagement was because his fiancée wanted a UK green card.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Well, there are two sides to every story, and Paris’ side is quite different from Jake’s.

Below Deck star Paris Fields sets the record straight on Jake Foulger relationship

Last night Paris made her Watch What Happens Live debut with her Below Deck Season 11 co-star, Barbie Pascual. It was Barbie’s second trip to the clubhouse.

The two ladies didn’t disappoint, spilling the tea on some of the host Andy Cohen’s most burning questions. One virtual fan, though, asked the question Below Deck fans have wanted answers about since Paris joined the show.

What was the deal with her and Jake?

It was hard to hear, but Andy clarified the question was when she spoke to Jake last and how Paris felt about his non-monogamous comments.

“Okay so this was a really long time ago,” she began.

Andy confirmed that Paris was dating Jake when he was on Below Deck Season 9 before she continued with setting the record straight on their romance.

“He was a tosser,” Paris expressed. “He made me look like an idiot, and he told everyone that I wanted a U.K. passport. I was like, ‘I’m fine with my Australian one, what are you talking about?'”

The blonde beauty admitted that despite everything with Jake, Paris remains friends with him, and they still follow each other on social media – something Andy noticed.

#BelowDeck’s Paris Field says her ex Jake Foulger made her look like an idiot when he said he was non-monogamous and reveals that she wasn’t looking to get a U.K. passport. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/aHn5LX2C75 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 14, 2024

Is Paris Fields from Below Deck single?

These days Paris has put her romance with Jake in the rearview. Instead, she’s focused on her life with her boyfriend.

On Watch What Happens Live, Paris spilled how she was taken and that the man in her life isn’t a yachtie. They seem to have been together for a while based on one of her IG posts, but they also seem to keep their relationship on the down low off social media.

Paris Fields has addressed her engagement to Below Deck alum Jake Foulger as her time on the hit yachting show nears the end.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jake opened up about the end of his engagement when Season 9 wrapped and he missed the reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.