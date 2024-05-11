There’s no question that Captain Kerry Titheradge has faced his fair share of crew drama on Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry had plenty to deal with after stepping in to take over for Captain Lee Rosbach on the OG show.

This week, Below Deck fans saw Captain Kerry prove his crew and their safety always come first when Fraser Olendr revealed charter guest Steven requested a New Year’s Eve kiss from the chief stew.

However, after Fraser admitted he was all about it, the captain gave him the go-ahead to honor the request.

Captain Kerry has opened up about the situation, explaining his view on crew and charet guests.

After all, it is generally a big no-no for crew and guests to hook up, even though it has happened before, like with Kyle Viljoen on Below Deck Med Season 8.

Captain Kerry Titheradge weighs in on Fraser Olender’s Below Deck charter guest kiss

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Captain Kerry reflected on the moment Fraser came to run the charter guest kiss situation by him.

“I do remember, I’m at my desk in my cabin and … Fraser comes up to me, very sheepish, he didn’t make much eye contact, and he’s like, ‘Captain, I don’t like this idea… but what are your thoughts on crew kissing a guest for New Year’s Eve?” the captain shared.

The fact it was a New Year’s Eve on St. David really helped seal the deal with Captain Kerry. It wasn’t hard for the captain to figure out that Fraser was talking about himself and Steven.

“I have a rule: you’re able to ask permission, or you don’t get caught. That’s it,” Captain Kerry stated, which was the same remark he made on the show.

Fraser and Steven certainly had a connection during that charter. Monsters and Critics previously updated us on whether they are still dating today.

That’s not all going down in the Below Deck world either, as it’s been a busy week for the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck news

Things reach a breaking point between Chef Nick Tatlock and Paris Fields on the next Below Deck. Paris addressed what was coming up via her Instagram Stories, calling out the chef.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott got engaged to her long-time love, Scotty Dobson, and the beach proposal was beautiful.

Season 12 of Below Deck has been ordered by Bravo, with new details on filming coming to light.

Plus, Captain Jason Chambers shared a message to Below Deck Down Under fans who are anxiously waiting for Season 3 to hit Bravo airwaves.

Be sure to tune in to see how the rest of Below Deck Season 11 plays out as the finale looms.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.