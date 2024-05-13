Kate Chastain brought up in Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ leaked text drama, Below Deck alum reacts

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has found herself smack dab in the middle of the leaked text drama involving Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Over the past few weeks, accusations that Teresa, Louie, and Jennifer Aydin have been leaking The Real Housewives of New Jersey stories have been running rampant.

The claims alleged that the three trio sent details they wanted to be exposed to X fan accounts.

Two X fan accounts have leaked several text messages.

One of them brought Kate into the mix for a very hilarious reason.

The former Below Deck chief stew didn’t miss a beat responding to the X either.

The letter posted was sent to me by Jennifer Aydin in Jan of 2023 for the purpose of exposing it online to further bolster the carefully constructed narrative against the Fuda family. I wasn't gonna post it until Teresa brings it up on camera during #RHONJ S14 (as they wanted it… pic.twitter.com/zuFQhIq8pY — Gabriela (@MelissasOldNose) May 4, 2024

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain brought up in Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ leaked text drama

A RHONJ fan account on X shared a text with Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard, asking for information on the Below Deck fan favorite. The lawyer wanted to know if Kate was related to actress Jessica Chastain; she is not.

There was also a request to do a deep dive on Jessica and Kate’s Instagram accounts for any mention of Louie or Teresa, declaring it was “important.”

Another leaked text from James followed, saying, “Focus on Kate,” and revealed the ladies are not related. It was also shared that the Below Deck alum had not said anything about Teresa and her hubby.

“Teresa’s lawyer seriously thinking me and Jessica Chastain are conspiring to take down Teresa’s boyfriend might be the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.” Kate wrote, resharing the X.

A humorous exchange. Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain@KrissyBalls/X

Kate Chastain from Below Deck responds to RHONJ leaked text with her name in it

In true Kate fashion, she had to reply again, using her signature sarcasm and wit to comment on the situation.

“Brb making a ‘Focus on Kate’ merch line,” which was a nod to the several merchandise lines made during Scandoval by the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Kate has jokes. Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain@KrissyBalls/X

While Kate never dissed Louie or Teresa, Jessica came for Louie last year when The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 was playing out on Bravo.

It happened when a scene of Louie going off on Jennifer and Dolores Catania, revealing he hired Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on all the RHONJ cast members, made the rounds on X.

“What a gem. Ladies, all kinds of 🚩🚩🚩,” Jessica wrote, resharing the video.

What a gem. Ladies, all kinds of 🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/QHR6XS02lp — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 18, 2023

Just when we think the craziness in New Jersey can’t get any more insane, Kate Chastain has been thrown into the drama.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.