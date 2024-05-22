Below Deck star Ben Willoughby has once again fired shots at Captain Kerry Titheradge following their latest on-screen drama.

Captain Kerry’s sudden cabin inspection led to drama between him, Ben, and Kyle Stille.

We saw Ben ignore the cabin inspection to focus on work (his words), leading to a major blowup.

The captain didn’t mince words when calling out the two guys, especially Ben, because he’s in a leadership position.

Before the Season 11 finale, Ben made some serious claims about Captain Kerry and how he treated others.

Ben spoke his mind via an Instagram Q&A session when a fan asked about the random cabin inspection.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby claims Captain Kerry Titheradge treats ‘staff and production poorly’

One fan wanted to know if cabin inspections were normal on yachts or just something Captain Kerry did.

Not only did Ben respond that it was common, but he also used his response to criticize the captain.

“I believe you have to stand up for what you believe is right, and in that moment, I had had enough of the way others were being treated. Captain Kerry treated behind the scenes staff and production poorly so I had had enough by then,” the bosun wrote.

Ben called out Captain Kerry’s micromanaging, saying, “To add the amount of micro managing happening I had endured since Jared’ s departure, I had reached a breaking point. One scene failed to mention that I was threatened with a written warning as my team had not put away and charged the EFoil board in which Captain was solely using himself. This is why I will never work for Captain Kerry in the future.

Ben calls out Captain Kerry’s treatment of people on Below Deck. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

It should surprise no one that Ben took aim at Captain Kerry because there is no love lost between them.

Below Deck stars Captain Kerry and Ben are feuding

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry admitted in an interview that Ben wasn’t his first choice to replace Jared Woodin. Captain Kerry also hinted Ben may not make it to the end of the season.

After hearing the remarks, Ben took aim at the captain for dissing his work ethic. Ben has also spoken out more than once about his unhappiness with the way things went down on Below Deck Season 11.

Not only has Ben dissed the show, but he keeps hinting at speaking the truth about what really happens on Below Deck. Ben even spilled some tea about Captain Kerry’s feelings about Dylan Pierre De Villiers.

Only one episode remains in Below Deck Season 11. Tune in to see how things end with Ben and Captain Kerry.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.