Bravo confirms Below Deck Season 12: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck Season 12 has officially been ordered by Bravo, with the network confirming the news today.

It should surprise no one that the network has announced another season of the hit yachting show.

After all, Below Deck has become a mega-hit for the network over the past decade.

The yachting franchise has evolved since its debut in 2013, with three other spin-offs confirmed for another season.

Now, Below Deck can be added to the franchise list of shows with another season heading to Bravo.

The news comes after Monsters and Critics previously reported Below Deck cameras were spotted filming recently in St. Maarten.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck Season 12

Thanks to a Below Deck fan a sneak peek at the upcoming season has been making the rounds. A YouTube video from Sailing Catchin’ Rays 2 reveals that Captain Kerry Titheradge returns for his second season at the helm after replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

In the footage, Fraser Olender can also be seen returning to the chief stew role for his third season. We said earlier that Fraser seems to be Below Deck’s replacement for Kate Chastain.

Despite much backlash over Season 11, the production company behind Below Deck 51 Minds seems to be sticking with Fraser as a chief stew.

Signs point to Sunny Marquis, who appears to be back too, as her signature can be spotted in the video, but she’s too far away to see her face.

The description under the YouTube video claims that Chef Anthony Iracane is returning, which would be a big shock considering Captain Kerry fired him.

Good news for those not fond of Ben Willoughby: He was not spotted in the footage, nor have sightings of him filming been reported. Ben not coming back is not a surprise, considering how he has been dissing the show.

When will Below Deck Season 12 hit Bravo airwaves?

There are still a couple of episodes left in Below Deck Season 11. That means Season 12 of the OG show won’t hit Bravo airwaves until 2025.

If things play out like this year, then Below Deck Season 12 should premiere in February or March at the latest.

However, considering Bravo changed things up — the network pushed back Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 to air Below Deck Med Season 9 after Below Deck Season 11 — anything is possible.

We know, along with Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht having to air this year on Bravo, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 needs to air.

Captain Jason Chambers recently shared a message to fans about Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

In other Below Deck news, fan-favorite Aesha Scott got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Scotty Dobson, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.