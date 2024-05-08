Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Captain Jason Chambers makes sure fans know he’s ready for the next season of the hit-yachting show.

Captain Jason continues to update Below Deck Down Under as the wait for Sea just gets longer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the hunky captain recently asked for fans help getting the show on Bravo airwaves.

We know that Below Deck Med Season 9 will premiere after Below Deck Season 11 wraps.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under Season 3, though, have no premiere date in sight.

Both shows have been filmed, so clearly, one will air on Bravo after Below Deck Med Season 9, and Captain Jason wants it to be his show.

Captain Jason Chambers has a message for fans amid Below Deck Down Under Season 3 wait

Taking to Instagram, Captain Jason got his dance on with his daughter to Baby One More Time (from Kung Fu Panda 4) by Tenacious D. The captain mouthed the words “I still believe” and “Give me a sign.”

Captain Jason showed his knuckles to read “BDUS3” for obviously Below Deck Down Under Season 3 at the end of their singing and dancing.

“Below Deck Down Under Season 3 HIT ME ONE MORE TIME -or 10 more. I think we can all say we can’t wait too long for another season @bravotv. It’s been a huge wait for us between seasons and I can’t thank the huge support hanging in there and waiting, too long between drinks I say,” read part of his lengthy IG caption.

Captain Jason also went on to express what we are all feeling. It’s been way too long since Below Deck Down Under was on air.

“Well I’m proud to announce I HAVE NO IDEA EITHER. Let’s just join together and know that your support has confirmed another season and I’m waiting because I love it…. Your support has given time with my daughter I lost during season 1, so big LOVE ❤️,” ended his message.

What’s with the Below Deck Down Under delay?

The first two seasons of Below Deck Down Under aired slightly over a year apart. While Season 1 played out on Peacock, first and then Bravo, Season 2 played out on Bravo, dropping the next day on Peacock.

It’s very unusual for the powers that be to wait so long to film as well as air a new season. Below Deck runs like a well-oiled machine, but something is definitely up with the schedule.

Not only did Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under not film until earlier this year but Below Deck Season 12 was just spotted filming. In the past, the OG show was filmed from early Feb to mid-March, but the Below Deck Down Under filming delay seems to have pushed it.

Right now, just like Captain Jason, we have no idea why 51 Minds (the production company behind all the Below Deck shows) and Bravo are switching things up with the hit yachting show.

Aesha Scott returning to her Below Deck Med roots also has fans in a frenzy and could be part of why the wait for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under will be even longer.

Captain Jason Chambers wants Below Deck Down Under back on the air, and so do we.

Let’s be honest. We didn’t need more Below Deck Med, even with Aesha, after Season 8 ended in January. What Below Deck fans needed and wanted as Below Deck Down Under or at least Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

