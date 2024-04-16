Ben Willoughby shades Below Deck, talks exposing ‘the truth’

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby has expressed frustration about the hit yachting show.

Ben returned for his second season of Below Deck, but it doesn’t seem like things went too well for him.

Although there’s still plenty of Below Deck Season 11 to play out, Ben admitted recently the season nearly broke him.

The bosun has come under fire all season for his personal life, especially as he plays games with Sunny Marquis.

As the rumor mill heats up that Captain Kerry Titheradge fires Ben this season, he is setting the record straight.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ben has been speaking his truth, which is that he is not a Below Deck fan.

Ben Willoughby shades Below Deck and hints at exposing the ‘truth’

In a Q&A session, Ben hasn’t held back answering Below Deck fan’s most burning questions. Some of Ben’s answers have been quite surprising, including when he was asked if he would return to Below Deck for another season.

“I once used to love below deck,” he wrote.

This earned Ben another question about why he doesn’t love the show these days.

“There’s too much that isn’t seen. I’m at a crossroads as the whether the truth needs to be told or I don’t let this consume me anymore,” Ben replied.

One fan mentioned the rumor Captain Kerry fired him. Ben kept it simple, answering the question.

“Never been sacked. As mentioned previously I had my reasons for what I stood for. It’s a shame none of it will be aired,” he explained.

Ben reiterated that he knows what he stood for in upcoming episodes while calling out the production team for all the bad stuff he dealt with this season.

When it comes to if he wishes he could change anything about the season, Ben chalked it up to playing a character. Ben does wish he would have enjoyed it more.

A fan couldn’t resist asking Ben if he felt his relationship with Sunny portrayed him badly. The bosun doesn’t think so, but he does admit he was edited as the villain before again calling out what doesn’t make the cut.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby spills more Season 11 tea

Ben weighed in on the Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender’s interior drama when asked if the chief stew was too hard on the stew.

“I think Fraser didn’t know how to lead Barbie into the direction he was wanting,” Ben said.

Another IG question had Ben giving props to his deck team, including Dylan Pierre De Villiers. Sharing a picture with Dylan was interesting, considering Ben and Dylan are set to clash on Below Deck over the lead deckhand promotion.

While he may not be happy with Below Deck, Ben shared he would be open to a fresh start on Below Deck Sailing Yacht or Below Deck Med.

Ben also stood by his decision to promote Sunny to lead deckhand because she knew the yacht.

“She’s calm and works cohesively with all departments. Dylan although great, took a while to gel in,” he wrote.

There was also a shot of Ben and Sunny recently hanging out at the Miami Boat Show.

One fan wanted to know why Chef Rachel Hargrove didn’t return for Below Deck Season 11.

“I don’t know the full extent, although it’s somewhat due to the reasons I’m experiencing as of now. I can understand her and eddies frustations,” was Ben’s answer.

The ladies’ man was also questioned about his personal life a bit.

Ben Willoughby has a lot to say about Below Deck as Season 11 moves toward the end. It’s pretty clear the bosun is frustrated; we only have bits and pieces of his experience so far.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben has also called out Captain Kerry for speaking ill of him as a new Below Deck feud heats up.

What do you think of everything Ben had to say?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.