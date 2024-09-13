Daisy Kelliher hits back at claims Below Deck Sailing Yacht is scripted

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has hit back at claims the show is scripted

Daisy Kelliher has set the record straight regarding what happens behind the scenes on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The chief stew has been pivotal in the hit sailing show since Season 2 revamped the Captain Glenn Shephard-led series.

Over the past three seasons, Daisy helped make Below Deck Sailing Yacht a mega-hit, along with Captain Glenn, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.

This week, Daisy slammed claims the sailing show is scripted.

The accusations plague the entire Below Deck franchise, and this time, Daisy’s shedding more light on how things work behind the scenes.

Daisy has shut down any claims that the show is directed, scripted, or manufactured.

Daisy spoke with Express UK to dish on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht as fans anxiously await news for Season 5. During that interview, she shut down claims of a scripted reality TV show.

“The most important thing is, you know, people always think it’s scripted. They think it’s directed… It’s not. It certainly isn’t,” the Ireland beauty insisted.

Daisy explained the show’s dynamic doesn’t need any assistance. The situation creates drama and chaos all on its own.

“They’ve created is quite amazing. And, you know, it doesn’t need a script, it doesn’t need direction. Because of that, it shows what we do when we’re in a high-pressure environment: we just are just thinking about that one thing,” the chief stew shared.

She also revealed that every single cast member, including her, questions if they can handle the job with cameras following them all the time. They question being on TV and simply navigating around the cameras.

Overall, the uncertainty helps the show stay authentic, and Daisy doubles down on her non-scripted claim.

“It’s very real; it’s very organic,” Daisy dished to the outlet.

Daisy Kelliher keeps busy amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay

While Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht seems to have been pushed back, Daisy has kept very busy.

In addition to an upcoming appearance with Below Deck star Fraser Olender at the Sausalito Boat Show, Daisy will be at the Southampton International Boat Show this weekend.

Captain Glenn will also be at the boat show so Daisy will have a mini reunion with her friend.

Daisy has also turned her love of travel into a career, starting Destinations with Daisy, where she teaches others to make money by traveling.

Appearances, a new business, and family time with her sister Bonnie Kelliher — recovering from a near-death scooter accident — have kept Daisy occupied until it’s time for more Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In the meantime, Daisy keeps talking about the show including clapping back at a troll over her former relationship with Colin that happened over two years ago.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.