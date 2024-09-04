It’s been over a year since Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans watched Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae’s romance go up in flames.

The two friends took things to a romantic level while filming Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, by the time the show hit Bravo airwaves, they were done and no longer friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers watched them speak their truth in the explosive Season 4 finale.

In true reality TV fashion, fans immediately began taking sides and that hasn’t subsided at all.

The other day, Daisy took on a troll for coming at her over what went down with Colin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher claps back at troll over Colin MacRae romance

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, one critic didn’t have a question for Daisy but rather a comment for her.

“You really did Colin wrong and you’re crazy when you talked about him flirting with chef!” read the question.

The remark didn’t sit well with Daisy, who hit back via a video.

“You are crazy. You were not there. You literally saw a fraction of what happened, and you also saw what producers wanted you to see. So yeah, and it was all that two years ago move on, we’ve all moved on. You need to move on. It’s really not a big deal,” she expressed.

Daisy takes on a hater over Colin drama. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Daisy and Colin were reunited last year at BravoCon, along with Captain Glenn Shepard. They did some brief interviews together and appeared on the Below Deck panel.

Colin and Daisy were very cordial, admitting that they don’t really speak to each other anymore, but there was no ill will.

We know that Daisy filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 with Gary King last summer. However, Colin was reportedly not seen in leaked photos. This makes sense since he was sailing his catamaran all over while cameras were rolling on Parsifal III.

Where do Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae stand today?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars admitted during BravoCon that they would work together again. Colin and Daisy agreed they could be professional and put aside their personal feelings.

Since we know Colin isn’t in Season 5, we must wonder where they stand today. Daisy previously shared they don’t speak as their lives are completely different.

It’s not much of an update, but as Daisy said in her IG Story, they have both moved on, and so should fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.