Critics tell RHONJ’s Gia Giudice you’re ‘not a celebrity’ as she says college peers wanted photos with her

Gia Giudice is no longer a college student but received many questions about her four years away from home during a recent Amazon Live.

She’s getting backlash from social media viewers after sharing that her Rutgers University peers recognized her from time on Reality TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed that it wasn’t a bad experience being recognized from the show, noting that most people wanted to take photos with her.

The 23-year-old graduated in 2023 with a criminal law degree and dreamt of attending law school.

However, she recently confessed that those plans have been put on hold.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gia’s influencer career has taken off and she’s making money from a slew of brand partnerships, so, for now, she’s putting her time and energy into that.

Gia Giudice says RHONJ fame followed her to college

Gia Giudice has been on RHONJ since she was eight years old and her mom, Teresa Giudice is one of the most recognizable reality TV stars.

It’s not a surprise that with Gia’s many appearances on the franchise, she’s often recognized in public.

During the Live video, a viewer asked, “Did being on reality TV impact your college experience?”

Gia noted that during her freshman and sophomore years, she felt like “a normal kid, and that’s how I like to live my life no matter what.”

However, the RHONJ star confessed that things changed during her junior and senior years.

“Other kids that went to Rutgers with me would recognize me more,” she shared. “It was honestly fine, it was just a different experience for me, but it was never a bad experience.”

“Everyone was always super sweet, super nice to me and if anything they really just wanted a photo,” added Gia. “So it didn’t affect my college experience at all.”

Critics tell Gia you’re ‘not a celebrity’ as she talks about getting recognized

After the video of Gia was posted on the Amazon Live TikTok page, critics took to the comments to bash the RHONJ star, and there were some trolls in the mix.

“Your not a celebrity,” a commenter exclaimed.

“She is just a bratty nepo baby,” claimed someone else.

One commenter also wrote, “Not a nice human, do not say otherwise. You would not want your child around this vain human.”

RHONJ critics weigh in. Pic credit: @amazonlive/TikTok

A TikTok user told Gia, “She needs to get a life & quit getting involved in her mom’s drama.”

Another added, “Stay off reality tv hunny, you brainwashed by big bird.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.