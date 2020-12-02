Counting On’s Joseph Duggar poses with daughter Addison in rare snap on Instagram

Joseph Duggar and his daughter, Addison popped up in a rare photo on the official Duggar family account on Instagram.

It was an announcement post that revealed that the little girl would be welcoming a little sister in February 2021.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar revealed they were expecting earlier this year, and this week, their gender reveal was shared for all the Counting On fans who follow them.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Rare dad and daughter photo

Since Addison was born last year, there haven’t been too many photos of the little girl.

On Instagram, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar don’t share too many photos. They have been criticized a lot, especially regarding their parenting shortly after their daughter was born.

Seeing Joseph holding Addison in the photo shared by the main Duggar account as fans gushing over how adorable the baby girl is. She looks a lot like Kendra, which is par for the course with Garrett looking like his dad.

Lots of congratulations fill the comment section of Joseph and Addison’s photo. The baby girl is full of smiles in her dad’s arms. She has no idea that another little one is on the way, but she will be around the same age her brother Garrett was when she was welcomed home.

Read More Joy-Anna Duggar reveals Austin Forsyth wears many hats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam)

What will the coming months look like for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell?

There is a lot that is going to happen in the next few months as the couple prepares for the arrival of their third child in February.

When baby girl Duggar arrives, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell will have three kids under three. It is going to be chaos, but one that they will likely have help managing. Counting On fans have joked that they are the new Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and it looks like it may be headed that way.

Over the weekend, Joseph was spotted out Black Friday shopping with several members of the Duggar family. They were at a suit store, which is being speculated to have something to do with Justin Duggar and his upcoming wedding.

All of that coupled with the holiday season, there is a lot happening in the weeks leading up to the birth of their third child.

Seeing Joseph holding Addison was sweet, especially since she is mostly photographed with Kendra or while with her brother. She was content to take the photo and be with her dad in the rare photo opportunity.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.