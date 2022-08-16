Counting On’s Abbie Grace Burnett shows off baby bump with Gracie

Abbie Grace Burnett was celebrated with a baby shower. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett is just weeks away from welcoming her second child.

She was honored with a baby shower over the weekend.

While sharing some photos from the event, Abbie posed near a balloon arch with her daughter, Gracie Duggar.

Her growing baby bump was visible, showing how close she is to welcoming her first son with her husband, John David Duggar.

Gracie will be a little over two-and-a-half years old when her little brother arrives.

For now, Abbie calls the little one “baby boy,” as they have chosen to keep his name private.

Abbie Grace Burnett wears form-fitting blue dress for baby shower

Over the weekend, Abbie Grace Burnett was honored with a baby shower for her little boy.

The Counting On star is due in September, which is just a few weeks away.

Abbie shared a few photos from her shower on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Had so much fun celebrating baby boy this weekend! 💙💙💙”

In the first photo, Abbie poses near the balloon arch in her body-hugging baby shower dress. It was blue and tied at the side. Gracie stood in front of her, holding her mom’s hands as the beautiful blonde toddler smiled at the camera.

The other photos in the carousel showed off the beautiful cake, a breakfast-inspired charcuterie board, and the final one was of her cradling her baby bump.

Who attended Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower?

Over the weekend, a few photos of Abbie Grace Burnett’s special day circulated.

Jill Duggar showed up for her sister-in-law, even though Abbie didn’t attend Jill’s shower at the end of June. The women posed together in the doorway, looking happy.

Several Duggar daughters and sisters-in-law were also there to celebrate baby boy Duggar.

Lauren Swanson was there in a blue dress with white polka dots, channeling her inner Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz movie. Also in attendance were Kendra Caldwell, Joy-Anna Duggar, Janna Duggar, and Katelyn Nakatsu.

Interestingly enough, Jill did not pose with her sisters or sister-in-law. She wasn’t even wearing a blue dress like they all were, which was a bit telling about where she stands with some family members.

Abbie will welcome the third Duggar baby boy grandchild this year. However, it is heavily speculated that Lauren and Kendra welcomed children earlier this year, but the births weren’t announced.

Katelyn and Jedidiah Duggar welcomed a baby boy in May, while Jill and Derick Dillard welcomed a baby boy in July. After a long-running girl streak, Abbie and John David Duggar’s baby boy makes for three boys in a row.