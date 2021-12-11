Counting On pulled from TLC website and app following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict

TLC pulled Counting On from the website and app. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On is gone from the TLC website and the TLC Go app.

The network has taken down all of the Counting On episodes just two days following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

TLC did not speak out following the verdict, but after Josh’s arrest in April, the network confirmed that Counting On would be canceled and no new footage would be made available for the public.

Why did TLC pull Counting On?

At this point, it is unknown why TLC pulled Counting On now. Aside from the guilty verdict rendered in Josh Duggar’s child pornography case, there are no details about why all of the episodes have disappeared from the platform.

The good news is that Counting On can still be purchased on YouTube to watch, TLC on demand has the episodes still available, and it is also still part of the Discovery+ platform.

This isn’t the first time TLC has pulled a Duggar show, though. Following the 2015 revelation that Josh Duggar touched several of his sisters and a family friend inappropriately, the network canceled 19 Kids and Counting. Weeks later, the Ashley Madison hack revealed Josh had been a part of the site, and his infidelity was exposed.

Josh Duggar has taken down two reality TV shows with his legal issues and personal demons.

What’s next for the Duggar family?

The Duggar family, especially the members who were actively a part of Counting On, will have to find other means of income. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have properties and real estate deals all over, but the siblings may have a more challenging time providing for their families.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard left the show in 2017, and since then, have been working on their social media presence with influencer deals and YouTube videos. Jessa Duggar has also taken that road to monetize the bigger moments in her life and share them for followers to see on the video platform.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have built their own life on the West Coast. They were still filming for the show but slowed down following Evangeline’s birth in November 2020. When filming for Counting On wrapped for the season, though it was rumored that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey filmed for the show, but their scenes were never shown because it was canceled.

The Duggars will likely continue to update followers through social media as they navigate their new normal.

For now, Counting On is still available on YouTube, on-demand, and Discovery+. There’s no indication about when or if the episodes will be pulled.