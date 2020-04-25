Comedian John Oliver references Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew drama on talk show

Comedian John Oliver has thrown down on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew drama. It turns out John is a Bravo superfan, who has previously expressed his knowledge of all of the Real Housewives franchises.

During a recent episode of his hit show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the funnyman showed off his Below Deck Sailing Yacht knowledge. He also expressed his belief people should watch the yachting series amid the coronavirus pandemic as opposed to certain news briefings.

John focuses on three key crew members

The always entertaining John did a 30-second piece on how Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew drama could be referenced during the coronavirus pandemic. However, he also summed up the current season of the show by dishing about three people who have brought the drama.

Anyone who has watched the latest Below Deck spin-off knows the show has focused on Madison Stalker, Adam Glick, and Jenna MacGillivray, as well as Parker McCown. The latter was not part of John’s chat, but the other three are certainly on his radar.

John said he is onto Adam’s shady ways and that Madison needs to listen to Jenna more.

Why did John bring up Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

So why did John bring up Below Deck Sailing Yacht on his talk show? Well, it surfaced when John called out President Donald Trump for using what he sees on TV as facts during his coronavirus briefings.

Here's our piece from last night on coronavirus misinformation, and where a lot of it is coming from…https://t.co/XXNa3Jx3du — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) April 20, 2020

The comedian finds the President’s tactic dangerous but used humor to express his thoughts. Instead of referencing shows like The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton during the White House briefings, John thinks Below Deck Sailing Yacht should be used as a springboard.

“Why not go with Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” Oliver suggested. “That way, we get to hear the President of the United States tell us about how Adam the chef is a tease. And how Madison needs to understand her role in the interior pecking order. Jenna does not need to take her sh*t.”

John admits the show might be especially helpful during the current health climate. However, at least if Below Deck Sailing Yacht is referenced during briefings, it wouldn’t cause people physical harm, according to the comedian.

The reason why John Oliver brought up Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Last Week Tonight might not have been everyone’s cup of tea. It may even spark a little controversy.

Fans though, can relish in the fact the comedian knows his stuff about the Bravo yachting show. Hopefully, it won’t be the last time he talks about it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.