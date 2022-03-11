Clayton Echard had ‘dangerous thoughts’ Susie Evans might be trying to be The Bachelorette during their fight

Clayton Echard revealed the thought spiral he went down during his fight with Susie Evans. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard revealed the ‘dangerous thoughts’ he was having during his fight with Susie Evans on their Fantasy Suite date.

The Bachelor opened up about his fears that Susie was playing him during their argument and how his concerns led to some of his controversial statements.

Clayton participated in several podcasts this week to address claims he was gaslighting Susie after she told him she could not continue their relationship.

Clayton Echard believed Susie Evans was trying to be The Bachelorette during their fight

He denied gaslighting claims but revealed insecurities and his past with Sarah Hamrick got the better of him during the fight.

“I started to have these really dangerous thoughts,” Clayton told the Almost Famous Podcast. “I thought, ‘why does it seem like she’s not fighting for this? Why does it seem like she can’t even give me a chance?’”

Clayton explained since he’d been fooled by Sarah Hamrick, he worried that other women may also have their own agendas on the show.

“What if Susie right now is just trying to get out of this? What if she’s just saying whatever she needs to say to leave me so that she can be the next Bachelorette?”

Clayton spiraled once he and Susie took time apart and said viewers can clearly see his tone shift after talking to Jesse Palmer.

He began looking at Susie as though she were playing with him, which led to the infamous quote by Clayton about not knowing who was standing in front of him anymore.

Clayton Echard denied gaslighting Susie Evans during Fantasy Suites

The Bachelor told hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins that he does not believe Susie was trying to be The Bachelorette now, but that nothing she said in the moment could have convinced him.

He also denied claims that he was gaslighting Susie by appearing to turn the blame back around on her. Clayton took responsibility for his actions and said he wasn’t trying to make excuses, but in no way did he agree with accusations of gaslighting.

“I totally disagree on the gaslighting concept because I was not trying to manipulate her for my benefit at all,” Clayton said. “I had no intention of doing that. I am not that kind of person.”

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how Clayton will handle the fallout of the breakup and if he will still be able to find his happy ending.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.