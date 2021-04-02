Clare Crawley blames The Bachelorette editing for not looking the way she wanted

Clare Crawley expresses that her season of The Bachelorette wasn’t edited in a favorable way. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Clare Crawley speaks out on her season of The Bachelorette and expresses that the editing skewed her love story in a negative light.

“On The Bachelorette, you see a glimpse of an edited television show [not all sides of someone],” Clare reveals to the Girl Powerful Project during an Instagram Live interview.

Clare reveals that she initially agreed to be on The Bachelorette because she wanted the opportunity to be vulnerable. She had felt that the show had previously done a good job at showing different, deeper sides of women.

“That was one thing that propelled me to want to do The Bachelorette initially, was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are — not in a negative way — but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that. And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that,” Clare adds.

Clare didn’t get the fairytale love story she wanted

However, Clare claims that didn’t happen when it came to her season. She expresses that she saw her love story in a completely different way than what was shown on TV.

Clare claims she “wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that.”

Instead, Clare received plenty of backlash from Bachelor Nation after locking in on Dale Moss after the first night they met and running off with him just a few episodes into the season.

After Dale made his entrance into the Bachelor Mansion, Clare declared that he met her husband, and there was no changing her mind no matter how hard the other men tried.

Dale also surprisingly got a villain edit despite being Clare’s top pick.

The other men didn’t like how cocky he was about how Clare felt about him– to be fair, he apparently had every right to be.

On the show, Clare was seen giving Dale hours of extra time over the other men. She was even caught saying she wanted to wrap up the show and be with Dale, and that’s exactly what she ended up doing.

“So, it didn’t come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way,” Clare admits. “But that’s OK. I love showing the sides of who I am. We’re all the same.”

Are Clare and Dale still together?

Clare and Dale have had a roller-coaster-ride relationship since leaving the show together.

Even though they seemed to be blissfully spending quarantine together, Dale shocked Bachelor Nation when he announced that he and Clare were breaking up.

This supposedly shocked Clare too and she claimed they never had a conversation during which they expressly stated they were breaking up.

While their relationship seemed to be done for good, they have recently been spotted together.

Dale recently took Clare on a romantic getaway to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Clare was even spotted with a ring during a recent outing with Dale.

Clare may be getting her fairytale love story after all– even if it wasn’t shown on TV.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.