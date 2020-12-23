Claire Spivey claps back at Counting On critic, reveals Justin Duggar paid for her ring outright

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar will be tying the knot in 2021.

Their courtship was announced on the latest season of Counting On, but things didn’t happen as quickly as they appeared.

The episode of Counting On was filmed earlier this year and aired just a few months ago, but the two had been courting long before that.

In fact, Claire revealed that she and Justin had been courting for 14 months. That includes the day they began courting through the time they were engaged just as he turned 18.

Based on that revelation, the two began courting in September 2019. So while it may have seemed like a whirlwind romance, it was actually a process that took over a year for the couple.

Counting On follower questions how Justin Duggar paid for the ring

On Instagram, both Claire Spivey and her mom, Hilary, have been entertaining questions being asked by fans and critics alike.

One comment got the attention of Claire, and she wasn’t afraid to respond. The commenter wrote, “I’m not curious, I’m suspicious. He’s just 18, and they’ve only been ‘dating’ for a few months. How would one come up with enough $$ to afford that ring in such a short period of time?”

That has been talked about a lot around social media, especially after Jill Duggar revealed that she had to fight to get paid for appearing on Counting On. What kind of job did Justin Duggar have that would afford that ring, and did Jim Bob Duggar help his son out?

After all, a Duggar wedding almost cements another season of Counting On, so it would be an investment for the reality TV dad.

What did Claire Spivey reveal about Justin Duggar’s finances?

After seeing the comment, Claire Spivey wasted no time clapping back. She said, in part, “When you wisely manage your finances over the years, (not just during a relationship) you can afford purchases debt free by the legal ‘adult’ age of 18. And since you’re not curious, but suspicious as if he’s earned his money unlawfully, he hasn’t.”

It is apparent that Claire is going to fit right in with her sisters-in-law. While Jessa Duggar is the current clapback queen, Justin Duggar’s soon-to-be wife may give her a run for her money.

The novelty of hundreds of comments on social media will likely wear off, but for now, she is enjoying replying to them and setting the record straight.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.