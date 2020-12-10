Does Justin Duggar have a job? Claire Spivey says he paid for her ring by himself

Justin Duggar is gearing up to marry his fiancee, Claire Spivey.

They confirmed their courtship on the season finale of Counting On, and just a few weeks ago, their engagement was announced.

Claire isn’t going to take any snark from Duggar critics, and she proved just that by responding to someone who asked about whether Justin paid for her ring himself.

Does Justin Duggar have a job?

Not much is known about Justin Duggar and his life. Viewers have seen him appear on Counting On, but only for family scenes or spending time with his brothers.

When a follower asked, “I’m curious about who paid for the ring? Does he have a job or is he still in school?,” Claire Spivey was ready to answer.

Justin’s fiancee said, in part, “He is super motivated, and does well at his job. He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full time job.”

So while it appears he has a job, what it is remains a mystery. He is likely into construction and building like some of his brothers, and he has been featured helping them with projects as well. Justin recently turned 18, so it is unclear how long he has been done with school as Claire made it seem like it had been a while.

The question about the ring isn’t too shocking, though. There has been a lot of talk about the Duggars and money. Jim Bob Duggar is rumored to control the masses, though it appears the boys have more of a say in their finances than some of the girls, like Jill Duggar for example.

When are Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey getting married?

An official date has not been revealed for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding. It is speculated to be happening sooner rather than later with several of the Duggar men spotted out Black Friday shopping together.

Justin just celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he is ready to settle down with Claire and build a family with her. The Duggars and the Spiveys put together an engagement party for the couple following the proposal, so things are moving quickly.

The couple promised to share more of their journey on Counting On, but a new season has not yet been confirmed. It is likely coming, though, especially with a wedding and another grandchild on the way.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.