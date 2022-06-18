Christmas Abbott from Big Brother All-Stars 2 offers life advice while wearing yellow dress in Greece

Big Brother 22 couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are already enjoying married life. Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

Christmas Abbott has been enjoying her honeymoon with fellow Big Brother 22 cast member Memphis Garrett. After their recent wedding, the Big Brother couple has been traveling the world, enjoying this time with each other.

This has become another successful Big Brother showmance, with Christmas and Memphis meeting for the first time when they were brought in to play Big Brother: All-Stars 2. On that season, Christmas finished in fourth place, and Memphis placed fifth.

Following their time in the Big Brother house, Christmas and Memphis began dating in the real world. Last year, they got engaged on the beach, and now, after a ceremony in Georgia, they have ventured into married life.

Christmas Abbott offers life advice

Taking to her Instagram account this week, Christmas shared three things that she thinks will help people become better versions of themselves.

“Let sh*t go that doesn’t serve or deserve you,” Christmas wrote as her first piece of advice.

“Stop bs’ing yourself on the lies you want to believe & accept the truth,” Christmas wrote. “Step into that FEAR that will make you level UP. THIS IS YOUR TIME!”

“Take this as a sign to get back to you or shed that old wet blanket energy that has weighed you down so long that you don’t even realize you’re holding yourself back anymore. Step into YOU!” Christmas wrote as she closed out the caption of a photo depicting her in a yellow dress.

Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

More news about Big Brother

Ahead of the new season, former Big Brother houseguests are giving advice to the new cast. That BB24 cast will be residing in the house very soon, with each of them hoping to leave $750,000 richer.

A 90-minute season premiere arrives on Wednesday, July 6, immediately followed by the first episode of The Challenge USA. This new version of The Challenge features just CBS reality TV stars, and that includes a number of former Big Brother people.

For Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch the seasons when Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett played the game, all of the past installments are available for streaming on Paramount+. Memphis first appeared on BB10 and then again on BB22, while Christmas debuted on BB19 and returned for BB22.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.