Chrishell Stause called out RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel after tone-deaf comments about Meghan Markle

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has called out The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel for making tone-deaf comments about Meghan Markle.

Bethenny came under fire ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah last Sunday.

The reality TV showed no sympathy for Meghan’s struggles with royal life. Bethenny fired off a series of mean Tweets, including one telling Meghan, “cry me a river.”

Following the interview, Bethenny once again took to Twitter, this time though it was to apologize. Bethenny was dragged even more after her apology that many felt lacked sincerity and wasn’t genuine.

Chrishell slammed Bethenny in a couple of tweets, putting the former RHONY star on blast.

What did Chrishell respond to Bethenny’s tweets?

In response to Bethenny’s initial tweet dissing Meghan for complaining about her life as a royal, Chrishell made it clear she was Team Meghan.

“Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!” Chrishell tweeted.

Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021

Not everyone was happy with The Days of our Lives alum going after Bethenny. Some fans called out Chrishell for attacking Bethenny, which was no different than Skinny Girl attacking Meghan. Others slammed Chrishell for referring to Bethenny as a housewife when she’s so much more.

The backlash didn’t stop Chrishell from expressing her opinion. After Bethenny issued her apology, Chrishell once again called out The Real Housewives of New York City alum.

“The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice. And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced. When I woke up to your asinine comparison during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice,” Chrishell tweeted.

Nope, the brunette beauty has no problem speaking her mind or taking on the haters. Chrishell has endured the wrath of Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset. She knows how to hold her own.

Showing support for Meghan

Chrishell Stuase put RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel on blast for dissing Meghan Markle, then issuing a lame apology. The Selling Sunset star also used Twitter to show her support for Meghan.

“Such a moving interview. @Oprah remains the absolute best to ever do it. Love that they got out since it will be better for everyone. So happy Meghan got her voice back after having it silenced. Her voice is one we need more of. Love their love #HarryandMeghanonOprah,” Chrishell wrote.

Comedian Jessica Kirson, who worked for Bethenny on her talked show, also took aim at the Bravo personality. Jessica shared Bethenny was a “total b***h, who ordered the comedian around “like a dog.”

Oh yes, social media has been buzzing regarding Bethenny and her shade toward Meghan. The former Real Housewives of New York City star has caused quite the frenzy.