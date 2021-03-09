Should Bethenny Frankel have commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview on Twitter?

Bethenny Frankel poses for a selfie that was shared with Instagram.

Should Bethenny Frankel have taken to Twitter to share her opinion regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey?

The former Real Housewives of New York cast member has already apologized for a series of mean tweets directed at The Duchess of Sussex and even admitted that she is flawed.

Bethenny initially claimed she did not feel sorry for Meghan in a series of statements on the social media site which were posted on March 6 and 7.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Should Bethenny have put the royal couple on blast?

The drama began on March 6 when the former RHONY star tweeted that not since Barbara Walters’ interview with Monica Lewinsky has the media been so interested in what a young woman had to say. She also coined a name for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry. She called them #MARRY.

In the second set of remarks, she alluded to the fact that Meghan believed she was in the movie Poseidon Adventure, thinking she was going to the top of the boat. Bethenny ramped up her remarks on March 7 when she told the duchess to “cry her a river.”

I just made it up but it seems to be on point #MARRY. I talk about this a bit on my #justbwithbethenny podcast rant. I think she is in the movie Poseidon Adventure, thinking she is going to the top of the boat…. https://t.co/dl5oC2ykF0 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

She followed that with a missive directed at Prince Harry. She said that this interview was not the way to generate less press and could not be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events.

Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

\

Bethenny sent her regrets and apologies to the couple via a tweet

Bethenny sent her regrets to the couple via a tweet. She believed the couple felt powerless within the confines of the royal family.

“Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person with a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” she wrote.

This came after Meghan Markle revealed that the couple believed the institution’s racism played a part in their choice to step away from their senior positions within the royal family in January 2020. Meghan shared the role she believes the press played in the deterioration of her mental health, leading to suicidal thoughts.

RHONY fans react

Fans called Bethenny out for being tone-deaf in her comments and for giving what appeared to be a pass to the prince but not to Meghan.

“This is rich coming from a housewife (and I love you and have supporter you always) who pulled her boot from the strap. She signed up for it, but the treatment was very different than Kate’s and you know that. And there is a race component,” claimed one fan.

Pic credit: @empinto/Twitter

“I want to love this 1000x. So well put. I find it shocking that Bethenny would try and drag another woman for being open about her mental health issues when she herself had how many breakdowns on screen?? That’s rich,” penned a second follower.

“You’re an intelligent businesswoman. You navigated your brand successfully. All about uplifting women. Why would you put out any negative statement about Meghan in the first place? I was surprised,” a third Twitter user claimed.

Many fans felt the former reality star should have thought first before using her large platform to express her opinion. They believed she should have shared her remarks after watching the interview in its entirety.

And as we saw with Bethenny’s swift apology, she certainly did see things differently after learning that what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to say was nothing like what she previously expected.