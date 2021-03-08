Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Bethenny Frankel apologizes after initial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comments, gets dragged


Bethenny Frankel walks backs comments about Meghan Markle .
Bethenny has changed her tune after watching Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comments, but Twitter continues to drag The Real Housewives of New York City alum.

On Sunday, ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s no-hold bar interview with Oprah, Bethenny bashed Meghan for whining about life as a royal. In a series of mean Tweets, Bethenny had no sympathy for Meghan or her choices.

Bethenny did give Prince Harry a pass. However, she was all over Meghan.

What did Bethenny say after watching Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview?

Bethenny once again used Twitter to express her thoughts on the Meghan and Prince Harry interview with Oprah.

This time around, though, Bethenny walked back the words she said initially said about Meghan. Bethenny did apologize in her tweet, but she didn’t specifically address Meghan in the message.

“I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” Bethenny tweeted.

Bethenny apology tweet
Pic credit: @@Bethenny/Twitter

The reaction to Bethenny’s message was filled with as much outrage, if not more than her first one slamming Meghan.

Bethenny dragged for apology tweet

Twitter was not happy with Bethenny’s apology tweet. The comments section was flooded with remarks dragging the reality TV star.

One user was disappointed in Bethenny being antagonistic toward another woman.

“You’re an intelligent businesswoman. You navigated your brand successfully. All about uplifting women. Why in the hell would you put out any negative statement about Meghan in the first place? I was surprised,” wrote @Makeublush.

Bethenny not supporting women.
Pic credit: @Makeublush/Twitter

Another user unleashed on The Real Housewives of New York City alum.

“Nobody is hurt or offended by you. You’re giving yourself too much credit. People were just shocked by the audacity to be such a f**king a**hole,” responded @GlitterCheese.

Twitter user slams Bethenny.
Pic credit: @GlitterCheese/Twitter

Several users questioned the word apology since Bethenny’s appeared to be lacking what truly constitutes an apology.

“Not good enough Bethenny! Saying “I’m sorry if..” is not an apology. I see you must have at least one Black friend so there’s hope for you yet. Do some more reflecting and try again when you think you are ready,” shared @dustinfalgout.

Fans calls out Bethenny's apology.
Pic credit: @@dustinfalgout/Twitter

Bethenny Frankel certainly knows how to get social media in an uproar. Her apology tweet had Twitter outraged just as much as her other “mean tweets.”

The reality TV star has stuck her foot in her out again, and RHONY fans are getting pretty tired of it.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


