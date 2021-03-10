Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Bethenny Frankel gets dragged by comedian who worked on her show, says reality star ordered her ‘around like a dog’


Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel.
Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been called out by comedian, Jessica Kirson, just one day after apologizing for nasty tweets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel, has come under fire once again– this time for her treatment of a comedian named Jessica Kirson.

Bethenny’s insensitive tweets ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS, circulated on social media after the 50-year-old told the couple to “Cry me a river.”

After many fans and followers called out the tweets for being inappropriate, Bethenny retracted her words in an apology. However, it seems that the damage may already be done.

Jessica calls out Bethenny for rude behavior

Bethenny’s first tweet read, “Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, [with] tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name [with] @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m[illion] for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. [thinking face emoji]”

After Bethenny’s tweet about the former royal pair, Jessica retweeted Bethenny’s statement with a story of her own.

According to Jessica, Bethenny was less than pleasant to work for during her short stint as the warm-up comic for Bethenny’s daytime talk show.

“I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b***h to me,” Jessica recalled. “For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog.”

Jessica wrote that she put up with it for a certain amount of time, before she had had enough.

“One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s**t. Have a great day!” she concluded.

Bethenny apologized for insensitive Meghan and Harry tweets

Although Bethenny hasn’t addressed Jessica’s claims, she did take to Twitter with an apology for the Meghan and Harry tweets.

“I watched [Meghan and Harry’s] sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless,” she began.

“I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person [with] a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” she concluded the post.

However, for many followers, the apology went unaccepted with one follower commenting that she was thirsty for attention on Instagram.

“Yup thirsty for attention tryin to stay relevant..who do you think you are bashing another woman for her personal struggles? Nothing beautiful here [because] there’s nothing but ignorance on the inside..” the comment read.

screenshot from Bethenny Frankel's Twitter.
Pic credit: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

