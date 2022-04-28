Chrishell Stause called out Christine Quinn for lying to get out of Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion

Chrishell Stause calls out Christine Quinn for missing Selling Sunset reunion. Pic credit: Netflix

The biggest Selling Sunset feud is still going strong.

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn couldn’t come together during Season 5 of the hit Netflix show, and their feud continued to grow when it was revealed Christine said she wasn’t getting listings because she wasn’t “f*****g” the boss.

Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, with Emma Hernan accusing Christine of trying to bribe her client to work with her and ditch Emma. Jason Oppenheim wasn’t happy about the situation, so he attempted to meet with the blonde, but she blew their meeting off.

There was hope Christine would show up at the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion, but she wasn’t there Sunday when it was filmed.

Chrishell Stause calls Christine Quinn out

Earlier this week, Christine Quinn’s rep revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and could not be present at the reunion. An option for her to video conference was presented. However, she reportedly didn’t feel well enough to do it.

Interestingly enough, TMZ captured photos of Christine on a set, sitting next to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, just two days after the reunion taped.

Chrishell Stause took this opportunity to call out her nemesis, insinuating that she lied about having COVID-19.

She replied to TMZ’s tweet about Christine with a Maury Povich classic.

It’s possible Christine Quinn skipped out on the Selling Sunset reunion because she didn’t want to answer for what aired on the show. There were several harsh comments she made, and the situation with Emma was one viewers wanted answers about.

Did Chrishell Stause become the new Selling Sunset villain?

Things shifted during Season 5 of Selling Sunset. It opened up with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim revealing their relationship to the world while on vacation in Greece.

That started Christine Quinn’s comments, and from there, it escalated all season. However, Selling Sunset viewers called Chrishell out for her mean girl behavior toward Christine, seemingly provoking some confrontations between her and the other women within the office.

What will happen for Season 6 remains to be seen, especially with the dissolution of the relationship between Chrishell and Jason. Christine not attending the meeting scheduled with Jason and then skipping the Season 5 reunion taping also could make for some issues when contracts go out for another season.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.