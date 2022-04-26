The real reason Christine Quinn was MIA at the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion

Christine Quinn did not attend the Selling Sunset reunion. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset fans are awaiting the show’s first-ever reunion following the premiere of Season 5, but one very familiar face will not be in attendance. Christine Quinn did not make it to the taping of the reunion, which was filmed days ago, after testing positive for COVID-19.

After the Season 5 cliffhanger, viewers were undoubtedly eager to see Christine faceoff with her castmates, but unfortunately, that won’t happen.

Some of Christine’s costars may have been disappointed in her absence as well as they likely wanted answers about the bribery allegations made by Emma Hernan in the season finale. Emma alleged that Christine offered her client $5000 to work with her instead of Emma.

Jason Oppenheim attempted to get to the bottom of the accusations by requesting a meeting with Christine, but she never showed up. The topic was likely revisited at the reunion, but Christine wasn’t there to share her side of the story.

A representative for the Selling Sunset star spoke to Us Weekly and explained Christine Quinn’s absence from the reunion.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of [an]abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion.”

The revelation is unfortunate since most of the Season 5 drama was centered around her.

The 33-year-old’s sharp tongue has made her the show villain since Season 1, but things have since escalated even further with Christine now being on an island all by herself.

However, even though her name was on everyone’s lips this season, Christine did not get to confront her castmates at the reunion.

Christine’s rep noted that “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

One person who appeared at the reunion is Chrishell Stause, who fans have now dubbed the new villain.

She shared a video of her reunion day glam and wrote, “We are gonna get a little personal. So for now I am gonna post pretty pics of hair & dresses and everything is going to be fine.”

Another Selling Sunset star tested positive for COVID-19

Christine Quinn wasn’t the only Selling Sunset star who had to skip out on the Season 5 reunion.

Amanza Smith also tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t join her castmates in person for the April 24 taping.

Unlike Christine, the producers knew ahead of time about Amanza’s situation and that she would be absent. So she was able to join the reunion via video.

However, Christine’s situation was revealed to the producers last minute.

A source also told the media outlet that “Producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result news for Christine…the video chat option was a last-minute offer.”

Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.