Chrishell Stause addresses criticism over family holiday gathering amid pandemic

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has addressed criticism over her family holiday gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chrishell shared several photos of her joyful family get-together, including her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, on Instagram. The Days of our Lives alum admitted Keo fit right in with her close-knit clan.

The family was clearly having fun but was not social distancing or wearing masks in the pictures. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, fans were upset with Chrishell for breaking health guidelines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After all, many people gave up usual big holiday traditions to adhere to safety precautions and stop the spread. Some fans blasted the reality TV star for not doing the same.

Chrishell responds to backlash

On her initial Instagram post sharing the family gathering, Chrishell added a note after enduring backlash over her holiday celebration.

“To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some,” Chrishell began her edited message.

She let her followers, fans, and haters know many would not agree with her next statement. However, Chrishell was determined to set the record straight.

Read More 20 photos that prove Chrishell Stause has changed a lot since her TV debut

“This is my immediate family, and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year,” she explained.

Not letting the haters get to her

Chrishell didn’t hesitate to let fans know her haters were not getting the best of her. The brunette beauty had a wonderful holiday, despite missing her mom, and a lot of that was thanks to her new man.

“Keo brought such welcomed happiness, and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment,” Chrishell said.

She ended her edit by sending love to both her supporters and critics. Chrishell told them all to be safe and that she appreciated all of the feedback. The good and the bad, Chrishell understood both sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

The Selling Sunset star didn’t owe anyone an explanation, but Chrishell Stause has given one to the haters criticizing her family holiday gathering.

Unfortunately, Chrishell’s statement did little to quiet the trolls. It only added fuel to the fire with the comments section flooded with remarks of entitlement and blasts of anger over the lack of following health guidelines.

What did you think of Chrishell’s response?

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.