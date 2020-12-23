Khloe Kardashians confirms cancelation of annual Christmas eve bash due to COVID-19 spike in California

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed the annual Christmas Eve bash’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 spike in California.

The famous family goes all out for the Christmas Eve celebration. Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lance Bass, Jennifer Lawrence, Christina Aguilera, and Drake, just to name a few, have attended the party over the years.

Momager Kris Jenner hosted the festive event at her house until 2018, when she reluctantly passed the baton to Kim Kardashian West. The following year, Kourtney Kardashian held the party at her home.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has shared footage from the infamous Christmas Eve extravaganza over the years. The party and the family holiday card have become a pivotal storyline for the reality TV show.

Thanks to Kim Kardashian West’s lavish birthday getaway and Kendall Jenner’s Halloween/birthday bash this fall, fans wondered if the famous family would continue their Christmas Eve tradition. Both Kim and Kendall already came under fire for being out of touch with reality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe answers the Christmas Eve party question

One Twitter fan point-blank asked Khloe if the famous family was going through with the annual holiday celebration despite COVID.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,” the Good American founder replied.

California cases have been steadily on the rise for weeks, and new restrictions have been placed on the state.

Will the Kardashian family celebrate the holiday together?

The close-knit clan will find a way to celebrate the holiday season together.

They gathered at Kris’s Palm Springs mansion for Thanksgiving. However, that probably won’t be an option because of the kids. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian will no doubt want their little ones waking up in their own house to see what Santa brought them.

The Thanksgiving celebration was referred to by the family as a small gathering. Anyone who watched Kylie or Khloe’s Instagram Stories knows the celebration was far from tiny.

Then again, with that many family members, it would be hard to keep events small. Plus, it is simply in the Kardashian and Jenner nature to do things over the top.

No Kardashian family Christmas Eve party this year. Fans should definitely check out social media to see just how the Kardashian and Jenner families celebrate the holiday season.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!