Chris Lopez explains to Teen Mom 2 fan why he’s not telling his side of the story with ex Kailyn Lowry


Kail Lowry during an episode of Teen mom 2
Chris Lopez talks to a fan about why he doesn't care to share his side of the story with Kail Lowry

The drama between Kailyn Lowry and baby daddy Chris Lopez has been talked about on several different episodes of Teen Mom 2.  The couple has had an on-again off-again relationship for the last few years.

Fans have watched Kail struggle through the ups and downs of their relationship and their attempt at co-parenting their sons Lux and Creed.  Fans have heard her side of the story many times.

One Teen Mom fan wondered why Chris Lopez has never talked about his side of the story and asked him about it during an Instagram Q and A.

The fan asked, “Are we ever going to hear your side?”

Chris replied, “I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right….now I don’t care what story you choose to believe.”

Later on, Chris posted a quote to his story that read, “My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions, and some ugly truths.  But it’s also filled with a major comeback, peace in my soul, and grace that saved my life.”

Chris Lopez responds to a fan question during Instagram Q and A
Chris Lopez explains why he hasn't told his side of the story with ex Kail Lowry
Chris Lopez posts quote about ugly truths to his side of the story
Chris Lopez posts picture to Instagram about his side of story

Chris and Kail’s rocky past

Chris and Kail have a rocky history and have broken up and gotten back together several times.  After their most recent breakup last spring, Kail declared that she didn’t want Chris present at the birth of their son.

Creed was born this past summer.  Kail explained that Chris was an absent father and that she was going through the pregnancy on her own.

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail described the experience of her home birth and admitted she had a moment of weakness and called Chris to come over.

In a recent Instagram Q and A, a fan asked Chris if he wanted to be a part of the birth the whole time and if he was happy to get the call from Kail.

Chris replied, “Yes I wanted to be apart of the birth the whole time and yes I was very grateful to receive the call.”

Chris Lopez talks about being happy Kail called him for the birth of Creed
Chris Lopez tells fan he was glad to get the call to come to the birth of son Creed

Chris and Kail’s custody battle

Since Creed’s birth, things did not improve for Chris and Kail.  In September, Kail was arrested for allegedly punching Chris several times.

They reportedly fought after Chris gave Lux a haircut without Kail’s permission.

Kail petitioned the court for sole custody of the boys.  Custody was awarded to Kail pending her hearing in January.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Chris and Kail or whether or not he will maintain custody of his children.  Regardless of the outcome, Chris has no intentions of sharing his side of the story and has tried to move on with his life.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


