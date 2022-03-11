Cheryl Burke describes performing with COVID-19 on Dancing with the Stars

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dancing remotely on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke appeared on yesterday’s edition of Carrie Ann Conversations, with host Carrie Ann Inaba.

Carrie Ann, who serves as one of the Dancing with the Stars judges, talked to the long-time pro about several topics.

While most of the world has been paying attention to Cheryl’s recent divorce announcement, Carrie Ann had other topics she wanted to discuss.

One of these was Cheryl’s Season 30 stint, where she and partner Cody Rigsby had to perform with COVID-19, and away from the ballroom floor for two weeks.

Cheryl Burke on dancing with COVID-19

When Cheryl Burke partnered with Cody Rigsby, they appeared to be favorites. He had dance experience and a legion of fans from Peleton.

That might be what helped them make it as far as they did on the show, but the two contracting COVID-19 mired their entire stint.

Cheryl announced her positive test first, and the show had to use their practice footage instead of letting them dance together on the show since she went into quarantine.

Cody tested positive next and that meant they couldn’t return the next week, where the two performed their dance together in separate locations, virtually.

In both instances, the judges counted off for their performance, despite being at a clear disadvantage.

When they returned for Disney Week, they had to dance on back-to-back nights. The problem is that quarantine meant they couldn’t be together until the weekend before, and they only had two days to prepare for both dances.

This caused Cheryl to call out the judges, and especially Carrie Ann, for the scoring.

They discussed that here.

While Carrie Ann said the two share a bond since they have been on the show for so long together, Cheryl countered that the show is a “feel good” show, no matter what scored the judges gave her.

Cheryl on how hard it was to dance with COVID-19

Cheryl said that dancing by herself in her living room was the worst feeling in the world.

“I’m in a see-through little mini get-up coughing up a lung,” Cheryl said.

With that said, Cheryl said it taught her something.

“I learned that it takes a freaking village, and it made me feel a whole new appreciation towards the crew,” she said. “I also felt so accomplished that I did this on my own, with the help of everybody.”

Carrie Ann Conversations: Dancing with the Stars Pro Cheryl Burke

Watch this video on YouTube

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.