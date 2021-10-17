Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were ‘hurt’ by low DWTS scores while dancing with COVID-19

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke have not had fun on Dancing With the Stars this season.

However, they hope that things will get a lot more fun as the season wears on, now that they are both healthy.

Things went bad when Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 the day before their second performance. The judges used their rehearsal footage.

Cody Rigsby then tested positive that Thursday and they had to perform separate and virtually for judges.

They got low scores in both weeks, but the fans ensured they moved on in the competition. However, Cheryl and Cody are disappointed with the low scores from the judges.

Cody and Cheryl talk low judges scores on Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke already said that their Dancing With the Stars performance was hindered by their fight with COVID-19, which affected their lungs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Cheryl is talking about the low scores, especially since she had to choreograph a routine that had the two dancing in different locations during Week 3. They also only had two days of practice for Week 4’s back-to-back dances.

After Monday’s performance, Cheryl said that she didn’t mind the scores, but she wished the judges had acknowledged what they had done and their limitations.

“Look, the scores are the scores,” Cheryl pro told Us Weekly after Monday’s performance. “It would have been nice — I could have accepted the sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know.”

Burke said they were quarantined in their “own COVID bubble” and tried to get everything right without being together for most of the week.

“There was no, like, ‘Oh, my God, you were not just dancers,’” Cheryl said. “It was just a lot. And then not knowing if we were dancing until [last] Thursday, you know … it is what it is.”

Cody Rigsby chimes in on their DWTS experience

Cody Rigsby already revealed the pains he is going through with his training by showing off his feet blisters.

When it comes to the low scores, despite all they went through and the differences in their training and everyone else, Cody said the scores did hurt.

“It hurts a little bit because of the hard work that we’ve put into it and how much I love Britney Spears,” Cody said after the Week 3 competition. “So, I think that I did her proud, but it’s not going to stop me from finding the light and the joy of the situation.”

“I think it’s a hard thing to judge, like, I think there’s no precedent for it and it’s a hard circumstance to figure out. … But, like, use your imagination a little bit more, guys.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.