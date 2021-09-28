Cody Rigsby reacts to Cheryl Burke’s COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of DWTS

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on DWTS. Pic credit: @codyrigsby/Instagram

Cheryl Burke came out on Instagram and explained to her fans that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would quarantine for the next 10 days.

This put Cody Rigsby’s future on Dancing With the Stars in question, but there are protocols for how DWTS deal with these matters.

Rigsby went to social media and responded to Burke’s announcement.

Cody Rigsby reacts to Cheryl Burke’s COVID-19 annoucement

Cody Rigsby went to his Instagram Stories to post a video response to Cheryl Burke’s news.

“First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts, and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke,” Rigsby said on Monday, afternoon.

“We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts.”

Cody also said that his time on Dancing With the Stars is not ending anytime soon if he can help it.

“The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing,” he revealed. “How… is to be determined, so stay tuned.”

As reported earlier today, Dancing With the Stars has a protocol in place to deal with the injuries and illnesses of professional dancers.

There are two substitute pros on standby to step in to ensure that the celebrities don’t lose their chance at the Mirrorball trophy.

The two substitute dancers this year are Sofia Ghavami and Ezra Sosa.

Sofia Ghavami was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She was trained in a variety of dance styles, but her passion is Latin Ballroom. She competed on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared as a pro on Univision’s Mira Quién Baila.

Cody Rigsby will not have a substitute partner on tonight’s DWTS show as he also went into quarantine after Burke’s positive test.

Twitter blasts DTWS for applause track

If there was ever any question that Dancing With the Stars uses a fake cheer track, it was more than obvious tonight.

Tyra Banks came out to loud cheers and then started to explain to the audience that Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the show.

She sent out the best wishes of the cast and crew to Burke.

The cheering and clapping never stopped while she explained Burke’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Fans on Twitter reacted accordingly to the strange moment.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.