DWTS: Cheryl Burke felt ‘shame’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke shook up Dancing With the Stars in Week 2 when she tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the performances.

This was a tough spot.

There was no way that Cody Rigsby could join up with one of the replacement pros since there was only one day’s notice.

There was also no way that Cody could work with anyone else since he was in contact with Cheryl and there was a risk he had COVID-19 as well.

Cody and Cheryl ended up being allowed to use their rehearsal dance for the competition, while the judges said they had to compare it to final dances from the others.

Even so, the two moved on.

Now, Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 so the two will have to scramble again in Week 3. The good news is that they will be allowed to work together separately and compete remotely this week.

DWTS Cheryl Burke feels shame for COVID-19 results

Cheryl Burke is vaccinated and was a breakthrough positive case.

Of course, vaccines will not stop a person from contracting COVID-19, especially if they are around someone who has the virus.

What the vaccine does is ensure that cases are not as serious and not life-threatening outside of rare cases for people with preexisting conditions.

This is great news because Cody ended up positive as well, but both Cheryl and Cody are healthy enough to compete anyway, they just cannot come in contact with others.

Regardless, Cheryl said she felt shame in testing positive and felt like she was letting Cody down.

Cheryl spoke to E! News and said that she felt like she lost all control.

“I had all types of feelings,” Burke said. “There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless, because you can’t really control the situation.”

Burke also said that she felt really bad physically and had lost all her sense of smell.

“I’m thankful that I got my vaccinations and I’m fully vaccinated, so that’s maybe, definitely, probably the reason I’m not in the hospital, god forbid.”

Cheryl and Cody will get to perform in DWTS Week 3

Cheryl and Cody will still get to compete this week.

They won’t be together but will perform their dance remotely from different locations for the judges.

“We’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home. Look at that. I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.