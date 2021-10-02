DWTS Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19, here is what this means for Week 3

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on DWTS. Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

This season saw a first for Dancing With the Stars as JoJo Siwa was the first contestant with a same-sex dancing partner.

Now, Cody Rigsby will be another first for the season.

Rigsby and his pro partner Cheryl Burke will be the first competitors to compete virtually for the judges – from different locations.

DWTS celeb Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19

Last Sunday, the day before she was supposed to compete with Cody Rigsby in Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19.

Burke was vaccinated, but that does not stop a person from getting COVID-19.

It does, however, virtually eliminate almost all serious cases. Burke said she felt bad and had lost all sense of smell.

She and Cody moved on to the next round after the producers allowed them to use a rehearsal performance as their dance for judging.

However, Cody did not move on with a new partner, which is the normal DWTS protocol for injured or sick professionals.

This is because Cody Rigsby also tested positive for COVID-19, as he was in close contact with Burke before she knew she had it.

Luckily, Cody is also vaccinated, so he was not in serious condition after his positive test.

“I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough. But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we’re super grateful for that.”

Thanks to both Burke and Rigsby being vaccinated, they were healthy enough to practice virtually and separate for their Week 3 performance.

However, while both are vaccinated, they are still required to quarantine after the positive tests to protect others.

This means they will have a very different-looking Week 3 routine.

Cody and Cheryl performing separately on DWTS Week 3

Dancing With the Stars producers have allowed Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke to continue on with a very unique proposition.

They will dance separately, in two different locations, but perform the dance number together.

“I’m feeling okay,” Rigsby told Good Morning America. “I’m so excited to dance for Britney week on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ one way or the other.”

Burke added, “We’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home. Look at that. I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.