Chantel Everett’s mom Karen shares throwback photo of young Chantel

An old photo of Chantel Everett was shown to The Family Chantel fans by her mom, Karen Everett. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has been going through it as her divorce from Pedro Jimeno has been playing out on Season 4 and in real-time.

However, Chantel’s mom Karen Everett seems to be trying to help her daughter put the drama aside by sharing a throwback picture of Chantel.

The picture appeared to be from a long time ago as Chantel was wearing a high school senior jacket.

In the photo, Chantel stood between Karen, who looked much different than she does now, and her dad Thomas, who generally still looks the same.

Karen captioned the photo on her private Instagram, “Parents Forever proud [heart emoji.].”

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Chantel, Pedro, and their families on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. They were also on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before getting a spinoff of their own in The Family Chantel.

Chantel Everett fought hard for her marriage to Pedro Jimeno

Chantel tried to save her marriage to Pedro from several angles throughout this season. She did so without cluing her family into the pain she was dealing with regarding Pedro.

The Family Chantel viewers had to watch Chantel make communication mistakes, Pedro distance himself physically and emotionally and endure both of them not being able to come to any understanding.

Chantel made a last effort to connect with Pedro’s family by trying to make amends with his mom in the Dominican Republic, but her Hail Mary totally backfired.

Pedro did not see the value in Chantel’s actions, and the trip only served to pull them further apart.

Was Pedro Jimeno using Chantel Everett?

During the latest episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro confronted a divorce lawyer with a specialization in immigration. He made it clear that he was not using Chantel and was not a “Sanky Panky” as Karen had illuded to him being.

Despite Pedro’s position that he tried his best in his marriage to Chantel, viewers have been siding with Chantel, with many thinking he was using her to get to America.

Karen famously accused Pedro and his family of trying to “harvest the American dollar” by getting Pedro to marry an American woman.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.