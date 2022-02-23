Celebrity Big Brother finale 2022: How will it work for the final three?

Julie Chen Moonves served as the host of the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother finale time has arrived, and the final three houseguests are in for an intense night when the CBB3 jury returns to place judgment.

Host Julie Chen Moonves gave an exclusive interview to Us Weekly where she shared her thoughts on the season, the positive reaction Shanna Moakler has received from fans, and the negative response that Todrick Hall has been receiving for his behavior.

The most important thing that Julie spoke about, though, was how the Celebrity Big Brother finale for 2022 is going to work, and it is clearly going to be a busy hour of television for Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Cynthia Bailey, and the CBB3 jury.

A get-together for a group of celebrities that got evicted took place after Lamar Odom got sent out the front door, and it’s very clear that these jury members have been discussing what took place in the Big Brother house this winter.

Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges speak to CBB3 fans

For anyone who hasn’t read about it yet, in an exit interview, Lamar spoke about Todrick Hall playing “the victim” in the house, and he later used the word “immature” to describe Todrick’s personality.

And taking to social media, Todd Bridges wrote about not giving Todrick his vote after he got to see footage of what Todrick had been saying about him behind his back.

Julie Chen Moonves speaks about Celebrity Big Brother 2022 finale

“The finale is going to be all the jurors brought back, in the same room, not on Zoom,” Julie told Sharon Tharp during her in-depth interview about the season and the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 finale.

“There’s going to be a live HOH, there’s going to be because we’re only going to be an hour, it’s going to be a whirlwind of an hour,” Julie added to her thought before also saying that each juror will get to make a statement as they put their key (vote) into the box.

Julie did confirm that the final three will be worked down to the final two, with that person who finishes in third place becoming the eighth member of the jury.

Basically, the person who wins the final Head of Household Competition is going to choose which person goes with them to the final two chairs. The final two will then answer questions from the CBB3 jury, make their case about why they should win the $250,000 prize, and sit back while the eight jurors decide their fates.

Some more from the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

There has been a bit of drama surrounding Shanna Moakler, Todrick Hall, and Carson Kressley this season that has been largely addressed outside of the Big Brother house.

After she got evicted, Shanna spoke about the constant personal attacks she endured from Todrick, and she noted how it affected her that Carson and Cynthia Bailey were duped into targeting her for eviction.

And then when he was evicted, Carson apologized to Shanna after learning the truth. He was very straightforward in saying that he was definitely duped and that he was shocked about how dishonest his friend Todrick had been with him.

Things have been mended, though, as Shanna accepted Carson’s apology and spoke glowingly about him as a person. Now, we will see them come back to the show and serve as members of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 jury.

As for the third person in this equation, Todrick says Shanna should apologize to him and he continues to talk down about her on the Big Brother live feeds, even though it has been more than a week since her eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale airs Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c on CBS.