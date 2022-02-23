Celebrity Big Brother reunion: Jury members hanging out together in California

Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, and Cynthia Bailey hope the CBB3 jury loves them. Pic credit: CBS

A Celebrity Big Brother reunion of sorts has taken place in California following the eviction of Lamar Odom.

After getting evicted from the Big Brother house, Lamar spoke about Todrick Hall playing “the victim” in his exit interviews while also talking about how he would love to star in a sitcom with Todd Bridges.

But that’s not all that the former NBA star has been up to, as *NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick shared that a pseudo reunion of evicted houseguests also took place.

None of this is good news for Todrick, as it means they are all comparing notes and “receipts” about what just happened during the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season. And if you haven’t heard, Todd Bridges was not pleased when he saw what Todrick said about him.

A get together for Celebrity Big Brother 3 evicted houseguests

“Reunited and it feels so good!🎶🎵 #chrispleasestopsinging @CBSBigBrother #backdooredmyself #funjury,” Chris Kirkpatrick captioned an image that he posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

In the photo that is shared below, we get to see the smiling faces of Chris, Lamar Odom, Mirai Nagasu, and Carson Kressley. That’s four members of the CBB3 jury who will each get to place a vote for the winner on finale night.

A look ahead to the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale

During the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale, the jury members will vote to decide who takes home the $250,000 prize.

Chris, Carson, Mirai, Lamar, Todd, Shanna Moakler, and Teddi Mellencamp are the first seven members of the CBB3 jury. They will each get to vote on the winner during finale night.

Since Chris Kattan quit the Celebrity Big Brother season, he no longer gets to vote on the winner. But if there is a tie, host Julie Chen Moonves has revealed that America will get to place the tiebreaking vote. That could be quite dramatic if it takes place.

In other news from the CBB3 cast, Shanna accepted Carson’s apology that he gave when he found out he had been duped. Carson also admitted to not really understanding the show and regretted putting so much trust in Todrick.

Thank you Chris let's chat brother. https://t.co/ayJ64neNpx — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) February 22, 2022

The topic of trust and alliances will certainly come up during the final episode of the season, and Todrick may be in for a really big surprise when he finds out what his reception has been. On the live feeds, Todrick even said Shanna should apologize to him, instead of the other way around, due to what took place this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale airs Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c on CBS.