Catherine Giudici says Chris Harrison is ‘living his best life’ after leaving The Bachelor franchise

Even though Chris Harrison is no longer the host of The Bachelor franchise, former Bachelor contestant and close friend of Chris, Catherine Giudici says he’s doing just fine.

At first, Catherine was upset when it was revealed that Chris would no longer be returning to the franchise but now she thinks he’s doing great without the show.

“[Chris is] doing what he wants to do,” she told Page Six.

“He’s golfing. I think he’s living his best life, to be honest,” she added. “And I know that a lot of people support him.”

Additionally, Chris is busy celebrating his own love life. He recently proposed to Lauren Zima in Napa Valley.

It seems that as Catherine said, Chris is doing just fine without Bachelor Nation.

Catherine initially hope Chris Harrison would return to the franchise

Catherine was one of the people who voiced support for Chris Harrison when he stepped away from his hosting gig due to being involved with its racism controversy.

“I want to see him come back,” she told Us Weekly. “I think he will. I hope he does, because I know so many Bachelor fans out there rely on him to be the voice of The Bachelor.”

“Chris is a good base that everyone could kind of rely on,” she added.

Chris first stepped away from the franchise when he defended Rachael Kirkconell’s racially insensitive social media content. At that point, Chris still had the chance to return.

However, once he wasn’t asked to return for The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, he looked into pursuing legal action against the franchise.

He ended up walking away from the franchise in June with a $9 million buyout.

Catherine’s husband Sean Lowe no longer watches The Bachelor

Even though Sean once had a starring role on The Bachelor, his wife revealed that he no longer watches the franchise.

When Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette aired, Catherine said that she was watching it but her husband wasn’t.

At the time, she said he was boycotting the franchise because of the situation with Chris Harrison.

However, as Monsters & Critics reported, she has since stated that his choice to not watch the show anymore wasn’t because he’s boycotting it.

Rather, she said he no longer has time to watch the series. Also, she said he used to poke fun of it because of social media but he no longer feels comfortable “now.”

All in all, there doesn’t seem to be bad blood between Chris Harrison, the Lowes and The Bachelor.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3 at 8/7c.