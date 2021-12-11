The real reason Sean Lowe doesn’t watch The Bachelor anymore may surprise you

The Bachelor alum Sean Lowe no longer watches the franchise but it’s not for the reasons that his wife, Catherine Giudici initially said. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Bachelor alum Sean Lowe has stopped watching the franchise, but his wife Catherine Giudici revealed the true reason why he doesn’t tune in anymore.

Sean Lowe was a strong supporter of Chris Harrison and when Chris’s job was in jeopardy, Catherine said Sean would be boycotting the show in support of the former Bachelor host.

However, Catherine just told Page Six that reason isn’t the case.

“I’m so upset that I said that word because he really has not watched it for, like, five years. So, he’s not boycotting. He just doesn’t have time,” she explained.

She also revealed that he doesn’t feel comfortable poking fun at the show on social media anymore.

“What he liked when he was watching it was tweeting about the contestants and making fun of people,” Catherine admitted. “I don’t know how much that can happen now [in 2021’s climate] — and he’s also just too busy.”

She added, “It’s a huge commitment to watch the show. So, he’s like, ‘I’d rather not sit down for two hours every [week].’”

Catherine Giudici initially said Sean Lowe was boycotting the show over Chris Harrison

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette was the first season to kick off without Chris Harrison as host.

Instead, The Bachelorette alums, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted the season.

Bachelor Nation had mixed reactions to the news. Some viewers loved the girl-power, fun energy and supportive nature the two women brought to the show. Others thought they were no match for Chris.

Catherine revealed that while she’s watching it and enjoying it, her husband, Sean refuses to tune in anymore.

“I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

While Chris’s absence didn’t stop Catherine from watching, she had also said that she hoped he would return to the franchise.

Why Chris Harrison is no longer the host of The Bachelor

Chris Harrison was deterred from continuing on as The Bachelor host after defending Rachael Kirkconnell after she was exposed for posting racially insensitive content on social media.

Rachael was a frontrunner on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor when pictures from her attending an Antebellum-themed party — a theme that has been criticized for its ties to slavery — resurfaced on the internet.

While Rachael denounced her actions, Chris fervently defended them in an interview with former Bachelorette lead, Rachel Lindsay.

After facing extreme backlash, Chris announce he’d be stepping down from hosting The Bachelor momentarily.

While he vowed to return, the franchise kept choosing other hosts over him for their spinoff series, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Once Chris threatened to take legal action against the franchise, his chances of returning became pretty slim.

Chris ended up walking away from the franchise in June with a $9 million buyout.

It seems that Chris is doing just fine and enjoying life with his fiancee Lauren Zima.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3 at 8/7c.