Catherine Giudici says husband Sean Lowe is boycotting The Bachelor after Chris Harrison’s exit

Catherine Giudici says husband Sean is boycotting this season of The Bachelorette. Pic: @seanloweksu/Instagram

The Bachelor alum, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, disagree about watching The Bachelorette after Chris Harrison left the show, and Catherine says her husband may not watch at all now.

Bachelor Nation has been divided over the controversy following Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise, and it appears it has the Giudici-Lowe household differing in opinions. Catherine revealed that while she will be watching it, and rooting for Katie, her husband Sean is “boycotting” because of the Chris Harrison scandal.

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe disagree about this season of The Bachelor

Catherine spoke out at the launch party for the Unfiltered dating app, saying, “I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls.”

Katie Thurston’s season is currently airing, and Harrison has been replaced by former Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Catherine goes on to say that this season has “been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie [Thurston].”

Once Katie makes her final decision and the last rose has been given, the next installment of the franchise will be Bachelor in Paradise, hosted by a series of guest stars, none of which are Chris Harrison. David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon, and Lance Bass have all been tapped to fill the Chris Harrison-shaped hole, and it’s rumored that these guest spots will be an audition, of sorts, to see who may be a good fit permanently.

Chris Harrison’s spot in Bachelor in Paradise hasn’t been filled permanently just yet

Chris Harrison has been a staple in the Bachelor universe for nearly 20 years, and his dismissal rocked the fandom when he stepped away this year. The separation came after the host defended some questionable posts made by then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Harrison stepped down shortly thereafter and was officially released from his hosting duties in early June.

Bachelor personalities were divided over the departure, and it seems Sean fell in the Team Harrison camp, while his wife wants to watch the drama unfold. Catherine and Sean married following their Season 17 appearance and have three children together. They are widely regarded as one of the most successful couples in Bachelor history and often show up on social media to watch with fans live.

The differing opinion between Sean and Catherine is pretty typical of the varying reactions across Bachelor Nation. The last few seasons have been beleaguered, and the Chris Harrison departure is just the latest in the string of headlines the show and its spinoffs have made. Having back-to-back Bachelorettes, with Bachelor in Paradise, in the middle is an attempt to get the franchise back on its feet, and it could breathe some fresh air into a universe that is reality television canon.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.