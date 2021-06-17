Brendan gets excited to learn his family has arrived at the resort on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor in Paradise potential cast list just keeps growing! Reality Steve’s sources recently revealed four new alumni that will likely be headed to paradise this summer.

This season of BIP is currently filming and looks like it’ll be jam-packed with stars from various seasons, including some surprising contenders from Katie’s season.

Also, Bachelor Nation may have already received a clue as to a certain couple that potentially falls in love on the island.

Brendan and Pieper couple up in paradise

Not too long ago, official news got out that Brendan Morais from Tayshia’s season and Pieper James from Matt James season were allegedly dating each other.

The news excited fans who had been speculating a relationship between Brendan and Pieper after spotting them in NYC and Boston together, both Pieper and Brendan’s respective hometowns.

An insider claimed that the two are having fun flying out to see each other and also that they were “keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new.”

However, there may be a lot more to why they’ve had to keep their relationship so secret.

Sources have stated that Brendan and Pieper are reportedly expected to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. It is highly likely that the couple will pair up in paradise.

Interestingly, the announcement of Brendan and Pieper dating came before BIP started filming.

Allegedly, Brendan is apart of the original BIP cast and Pieper is a later arrival, so the couple could be similar to some contestants in the past who had a dating history before coming to paradise and then became more serious about one another while filming.

Brendan appears to have healed from the brokenness he felt he hadn’t yet dealt with on Tayshia’s season. Brendan made it far with Tayshia, with the two feeling bonded over having both been married before.

While Brendan wanted a wife and family more than anything, he didn’t feel whole enough to continue on with Tayshia and removed himself from the show.

Meanwhile, Pieper also caught feelings for Matt James and was visibly hurt when he sent her home. Both Brendan and Pieper left their seasons on emotional terms and now appear to be ready for a second chance at love.

Every now and then BIP produces some long-lasting couples, such as Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour who are still currently in a relationship and recently celebrated Dylan’s birthday.

This summer will reveal if Brendan and Pieper will be another couple that dates on the show and lasts long term.

Anna Redman attempts to redeem her reputation

Anna Redman is another woman from Matt James’ season who will likely be joining the BIP cast.

During Matt’s season, Anna came under fire for making strong and allegedly false accusations towards fellow contestant, Brittany. The gossip spread fast and when Matt learned that Anna was the culprit behind the nasty rumor, he sent Anna home.

When all the women from Matt’s season returned to reflect on their journey, Anna apologized for her actions and for spreading what Chris Harrison called “the craziest rumor” he had heard on the show.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Anna will both find love in paradise and also redeem her character within the franchise.

Another spoiler from Katie’s season is revealed

Katie still has a large platter of men to choose from on The Bachelorette. But spoilers reveal that even the guys she currently has strong bonds with will be sent home and head to paradise, including Aaron Clancy.

Aaron, the man who’s rocky past with fellow contestant Cody got Cody sent home, also made the list of rumored BIP cast mates.

On the previous episode of The Bachelorette, Aaron appeared to be someone Katie most trusted to keep her informed about any drama or beef going on in the house.

It seems Katie and Aaron’s relationship and trust won’t remain as strong because Aaron appears to get let go from the show and fly off to paradise to find love with new alumni.

So far, there have been over thirty members of The Bachelor franchise rumored to show up on Bachelor in Paradise and it’ll be interesting to see how many couples develop out of the stacked and star-studded cast.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC