Another Bachelor Nation couple? Brendan Morais and Pieper James caught spending time together in NYC

Pieper James and Brendan Morais were spotted in NYC together. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation may have a new couple after Brendan Morais and Pieper James were spotted together.

Bachelor Nation.Scoop captured a screenshot of Brendan and Pieper spending a night out together in New York City.

In the pic, Brendan and Pieper stand in a bar close together wearing masks.

“Brendan and pieper seen in nyc together,” the caption read.

This comes just after Heather Martin and Ivan Hall were spotted together at a beach club in California. Ivan also recently appeared on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette while Heather appeared on Colton Underwood’s season and returned for Matt James’s season.

While a lot of the newer contestants may not be landing a spot on Bachelor in Paradise, it seems they’re connecting and forming relationships on their own.

Are Pieper and Brendan dating?

The possibility of the two former Bachelor contestants dating is very likely. The people in the picture do resemble the two, and it’s likely them since they were both in NYC this weekend.

Pieper may be from Oregon but she revealed that she made the big move to NYC earlier this month on Instagram.

“Waving the cheesiest of goodbyes to Oregon!” she captioned the post. “On to new and exciting adventures. I’ve lived in Oregon my whole life, while it’s an amazing place to live, I’m excited for a change. I’ll miss my family and friends who live on the West Coast. I’ll miss going hiking in the summer and I’ll miss driving. It’s easy to think about everything I’m leaving, but it’s more fun to think all about new memories I’m going to make in NYC.”

Pieper has been sharing her love of living in the city in her recent Instagram posts.

Additionally, it’s just a few hours away from Brendan who hails from Massachusetts.

Brendan made a post marking himself in the Big Apple on his Instagram Friday and might be staying with his buddy Dr. Joe Park.

It also appears, based on his social media activity, that he has been spending plenty of time in NYC with his friends from The Bachelor. Maybe the true reason he’s there often is to see Pieper.

Brendan and Pieper’s involvement on The Bachelor franchise

Both Brendan and Pieper are fairly new to Bachelor Nation.

Brendan competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s hybrid season of The Bachelorette.

He made it pretty far once Tayshia took over as The Bachelorette. He made it to the final three but went home on his own during the fantasy suite week.

Meanwhile, Pieper competed on the most recent season of The Bachelor. She tried to win over Matt James even pointing out that they both had the same last name.

However, Pieper was sent home just ahead of the hometown dates.

While they didn’t end up receiving the final rose from either of their suitors, it may have worked out for the better if they’re happily dating each other now.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.