Bachelor Nation couple alert: Pieper James and Brendan Morais are officially dating

Brendan Morais from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette and Pieper James from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor are dating Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has another new couple to swoon over! Pieper James and Brendan Morais are officially dating.

While they have previously been linked, this is the first official confirmation that they are pursuing a relationship.

“Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend and they were even spotted out in public together.”

While they have been hesitant to go public, they reportedly have a good reason.

“They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new,” the insider explained. “They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates.”

As for how they met, Pieper and Brendan have been hanging out in the same friend groups ever since appearing on The Bachelor franchise.

Pieper and Brendan sightings

The timeline that the source provided lines up with the sightings that fans have witnessed of Pieper and Brendan being together and acting like a couple.

Pieper and Brendan were first spotted together in New York City at the end of April.

They were spotted standing close together outside of a NYC bar wearing masks.

They have also reportedly been spotted together in Pieper’s home city, NYC, and Brendan’s turf, Boston, several times by fans ahead of their relationship announcement.

Now fans’ suspicions have been confirmed.

Pieper and Brendan’s involvement in Bachelor Nation

Both Pieper and Brendan appeared on recent seasons of the franchise.

Pieper competed on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. The two hit it off right away with Pieper mentioning they had the same last name so she wouldn’t have to change her name if they got married.

Pieper made it far but was sent home just ahead of hometown dates.

Brendan competed on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette. He and Tayshia had a strong connection and bonded over the fact that they had both been married before.

Brendan ended up making it all the way to the fantasy suites. He ended up leaving the show on his own accord only to be replaced by Ben who returned after being eliminated the week before.

Even though Pieper and Brendan didn’t find love on their seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it worked out for the better since it gave them the chance to find each other.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.