Brendan Morais says he doesn’t regret The Bachelorette experience but says he’s still sad about Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star Brendan Morais surprised everyone when he decided to remove himself from the show.

He did so after a date with Tayshia Adams where they had to look at engagement rings.

They had both been married before, but Brendan’s divorce was a bit more fresh for him and it was clear that he felt uncomfortable.

It didn’t take long for people to question Brendan’s motives, as they felt that he had gone on the show for all the wrong reasons.

Didn’t he know that there was an expectation to get engaged at the end of the show?

Brendan Morais opens up about his time with Tayshia Adams

Tayshia is now engaged to Zac Clark and everything worked out for her. And Brendan revealed this past week that he feels good about how everything played out.

“What makes me feel a little bit better about the situation is I feel like what was meant to happen happened,” Brendan told Nick Viall while visiting his The Viall Files podcast.

He shared that he felt confident in his decision to leave the show because it meant that he stayed true to himself. He has reflected on how things unfolded, but he’s happy with how everything played out.

But just because he’s happy about how everything went doesn’t mean he isn’t sad about losing Tayshia.

“I don’t regret anything, but I’m still sad about it — absolutely still sad that that’s the way it played out,” Brendan explained, adding, “I want the wife and kids and a family more than anything on the face of this earth. But then [I’ve been] coming to the realization that there’s a big part of me that’s still broken, there’s a big part of me that still needs time to heal. There’s a big part of me that needs time to grow.”

Brendan added that he felt like things would have been different if he had more time to develop a relationship with her. He explained that things would be different if he and Tayshia had time to date away from the show at a much slower pace.

He also admitted that he self-sabotaged the situation on the show, sharing that he may have rushed into a new relationship after getting divorced from his wife.

“No question about it, I self-sabotaged the situation,” Brendan admitted. “And coming off [of being] divorced for three years now or so, it was a really, really hard time for me. And it was definitely a lot of moments where I’m like, ‘Am I ever gonna get married again? Am I ever gonna fall in love again and give someone my heart?’ ”

Brendan Morais was slammed by Bachelor Nation member

While Brendan admitted on Nick’s podcast that he made mistakes, other Bachelor Nation stars had things to say about his role on the show.

Brendan went on Bachelor Happy Hour after his self-elimination and Rachel Lindsay went hard on him, slamming him for going on a show where the goal is to get engaged, only to leave right before the proposal.

At the time, Brendan was in the final four and he knew that he had a chance of getting the final rose. But if rumors are true, Brendan appears to have moved on already.

A Bachelor fan account shared a screenshot recently, revealing that there were rumors swirling that Brendan was already back with his ex-wife after returning home.

He hasn’t confirmed the news.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.