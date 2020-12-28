The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais is rumored to be back with his ex-wife already after leaving Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star Brendan Morais decided to eliminate himself on the show after he was asked to pick out rings with Tayshia Adams on one of his final dates with her.

It was clear that he was uncomfortable with the whole scenario, questioning whether he was truly ready for another commitment.

As he told Tayshia on the show, he had been married before and had only recently gotten divorced from his wife.

Tayshia, who had also been married and divorce prior to The Bachelorette, understood his perspective and the two took it slow.

But Brendan quickly realized that he was dealing with feelings that he hadn’t had time to dissect yet and decided to eliminate himself prior to meeting her family.

The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais may be back with his ex-wife

Now, after he’s home and the show is over, fans of the show are starting to share rumors about the guys and Brendan is one of the guys.

In a text message screenshot shared by a Bachelor Instagram account, a person claims that his or her friend knows Brendan from The Bachelorette and he’s reportedly home and back with his ex-wife.

To clarify, we don’t know if this is true, but we do know that he admitted to struggling with his feelings in regard to getting engaged again, possibly because he wasn’t over his ex-wife.

Brendan Morais left The Bachelorette because he wasn’t ready for marriage

We already knew that Brendan wasn’t going to be part of the final two guys on the show because Reality Steve had shared that he knew it was going to be Ben Smith and Zac Clark as the final two.

Reality Steve had previously reported that Tayshia was devastated by Brendan’s decision to leave because he was a front runner. However, when the show played out on television, she didn’t seem to be that upset. It appeared she was more upset with Ben Smith’s lack of sharing his feelings with her.

Needless to say, fans were surprised to see Brendan leave the show because of his insecurities about getting married again.

Rachel Lindsay interviewed Brendan after his decision to leave the show and fans criticized her for slamming his decision to even apply for the show. She wanted answers as to why he would go on a dating show where the end goal is to get engaged if he wasn’t ready for it.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.