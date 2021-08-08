Cashay reveals if she is going to see Cinco after Love Island USA exit

Cashay and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Cashay Proudfoot‘s time on Love Island USA was dominated by her feelings toward Cinco Holland.

She was in the most explosive love triangle on the show this season, along with Trina Njoroge, and it left both women with broken hearts.

In the end, the two women voted to eliminate Cinco from the island in favor of keeping Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama together as a couple.

At that moment, Cashay broke down and actually told Cinco that if he kissed her, she would leave with him. This helped create her downfall with Charlie Lynch, who realized she would always be thinking of Cinco.

When Charlie chose Alana Paolucci to couple up with on Friday night, Cashay was sent home and she showed at the time that it was Cinco she was still interested in.

Now that she has left Love Island USA, Cashay said she wants to see Cinco.

Cashay has no regrets from Love Island USA

In a Q&A with her fans after leaving Love Island USA, Cashay was asked about any regrets she had from the show.

Cinco had already said he would have chosen her from the start if he felt she was really into their relationship, but he said she is who pushed him to get to know Trina better.

Then, Cashay chose Charlie over Cinco and that led to Cinco leaving and Cashay’s elimination days later.

“I like to say I live my life with no regrets, and I hold that true throughout my life,” Cashay said in response to whether she would have done things differently. “I could easily say, I should have done this, or I wish I would have done that, but I didn’t and it’s over.”

“I’m not going to say I would change anything.”

Can Cashay and Cinco hook up off Love Island USA?

Someone also asked if she planned to see Cinco now that she has left Love Island USA.

“I think everyone on the show could see where my heart was,” Cashay said. “Of course I want to see Cinco. Tune in and see. Who knows?”

She laughed and gave a little squeal when she said this, showing a lot of excitement that was the opposite of her heartbreak when leaving the show.

As for Cinco, he already said the ball is in her court, and if she reaches out to him, he is willing to talk.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.