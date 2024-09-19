Carrie Ann Inaba responds after DWTS viewer says they’re ‘not a fan of her’

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is off and running.

The long-running reality series returned this week, and longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba has received considerable attention.

During Tuesday’s season premiere, Carrie Ann asked the audience and viewers at home to give Anna Delvey a chance on the show.

Of course, Anna’s casting ruffled many feathers due to her prison stint and status as a convicted fraudster.

Anna went on to score a respectable 18/30 with pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

The show went on to share a collection of photos of the judges and hosts on Instagram, and one fan used it as an opportunity to reveal their thoughts on Carrie Ann.

“I’m a fan of everyone except Carrie Ann- not sure why I’m not a fan of her,” the viewer wrote.

Carrie Ann responds to the comment

The comment got Carrie Ann’s attention, and she responded to the Instagram user.

“That’s okay,” the longtime judge commented before complimenting the critic.

“We don’t all have to like each other. In this world of online vitriol, at least you were positive in the way you stated it.”

Carrie Ann has a comment for a fan. Pic credit: @dancingwiththestars/Instagram

“Maybe you just don’t resonate with me. All good… if you love the show that’s what’s more important here,” she concluded, alongside a hashtag across the word “respect.”

Carrie Ann brings up a great point because faceless accounts tend to vent their frustrations about people in the current climate.

We’ve witnessed it at length with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which has destroyed the show in its current incarnation.

DWTS is prone to criticism

DWTS is no stranger to criticism across the board.

The judges’ critiques, controversial celebrities, and shocking eliminations mean that irate viewers voicing their displeasure are just par for the course at this stage.

The series has received a lot of criticism since casting Anna because the critics are confused as to why the show would associate with her due to her crimes.

The ladies of The View caught Anna’s ire earlier this month when they complained about her casting and implied she hadn’t paid restitution.

Of course, Anna shut them down and demanded an apology.

DWTS is off to a great start, thanks to a great bunch of celebrities, but the premiere featured many middle-of-the-road performances, meaning it’s hard to tell where the show will go.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are already off to a strong start and netted the biggest score on the premiere for their performance, and fans have already voiced how much they want the duo to win.

Dancing With the Stars continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.