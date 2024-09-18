DWTS viewers have already picked winners after impressive premiere performance: ‘Best dance of the night’

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is off and running, and there’s already a clear frontrunner.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’s Chandler Kinney paired with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong to deliver an impressive tango to “Hot to Go” by Chappell Roan.

From the first scene, it was evident that they had chemistry for days, translating into a ballroom performance that towered above the rest.

Chandler was quick to point out on the show that she had previous dancing experience, which in the past has gone against competitors.

Viewers enjoy watching performers who improve as the season progresses and take issue with those who compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with a history of dancing.

There’s no telling where Chandler and Brandon will go in the coming weeks, but they certainly started the competition on a high.

The one-two punch also resonated with the show’s audience, who quickly expressed their enthusiasm for the couple to win the season.

Chandler and Brandon are a force in the competition

That’s no easy feat after just one episode, but it highlights how well-rounded their performance was compared to the rest of the cast.

“Brandon this is your season I promise,” one viewer said in the comments section of an Instagram post from the show.

“We will not fail you.”

Brandon and Chandler get lots of praise. Pic credit: @dancingwiththestars/Instagram

In the past, Brandon has faced an uphill battle with the celebrities he’s been paired with.

Looking back, Chandler has got to be his best partner to date.

“Just give her the trophy already no need to continue the szn,” another viewer commented.

“Best dance of the night,” added another enthusiastic fan.

“Chandler!!! You are going straight to the finals and we will make sure of it,” said another fan.

“They are taking it, my stars,” said a final viewer who tagged the pair.

There were some notable performances on the premiere

Chandler and Brandon are off to a fantastic start, but there were some big surprises on premiere night.

Anna Delvey wasn’t as bad as anticipated and actually delivered a middle-of-the-road performance to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter with Ezra Sosa.

The convicted fraudster managed an 18/30 score from the judges, but she didn’t go down well with viewers, who felt she had a blank expression throughout the act.

All things considered, it was a fun season premiere that set the stage for some great dancing and polarizing eliminations.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c Bravo. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.